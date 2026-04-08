How To Improve Patient Recruitment And Retention With Plain Language And Clinical Trial Translation

Recruiting and retaining patients in global clinical trials is already complex—but one of the most overlooked barriers isn’t geography or logistics. It’s comprehension.

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Recruiting and retaining patients in global clinical trials is already complex—but one of the most overlooked barriers isn’t geography or logistics. It’s comprehension.

Clinical trial protocols and materials are typically written for physicians, regulators, and clinical professionals. When these same materials are presented to patients without adaptation, they can be difficult to understand, leading to confusion, delayed enrollment, and higher dropout rates.

Plain language adaptation, combined with accurate clinical trial translation, ensures that patients not only receive materials in their own language—but that they can truly understand them.

This article explores how plain language and translation work together to improve patient recruitment, strengthen engagement, and support better trial outcomes.

Who Is This Blog For?

This blog is designed for clinical operations and patient recruitment teams managing global trials, sponsors and CROs focused on improving enrollment and retention, and regulatory or compliance professionals responsible for patient-facing materials.

If your goal is to ensure patients fully understand trial requirements and can confidently participate, this content is for you.

Why Clinical Trial Materials Often Fail Patients

Most clinical trial documents—such as protocols, informed consent forms, and study guides—are written using technical and regulatory language. While necessary for compliance, this complexity can create a disconnect when materials are shared directly with patients.

Patients may struggle to understand:

Study procedures and expectations

Potential risks and benefits

Required actions during the trial

When comprehension is low, the impact is immediate:

Slower patient enrollment

Increased protocol deviations

Higher dropout rates

Reduced patient trust and engagement

Even when translated, complex source content can remain difficult to understand if it is not adapted for a patient audience.

What Is Plain Language Adaptation in Clinical Trials?

Plain language adaptation is the process of transforming technical clinical content into clear, accessible language that patients can easily understand—without losing accuracy or regulatory intent.

This includes:

Simplifying medical and technical terminology

Shortening sentence structure and improving readability

Organizing information in a logical, patient-friendly format

Ensuring tone and messaging are appropriate for the target audience

Plain language is not about “dumbing down” content—it’s about making information usable and actionable for patients.

How Plain Language and Translation Work Together

Plain language adaptation is most effective when integrated directly into the clinical trial translation workflow.

Instead of translating complex source documents as-is, leading organizations:

Adapt content into plain language at the source level

Translate the adapted content into target languages

Apply human review to ensure cultural and regulatory accuracy

Certify readability levels where required

This approach ensures consistency, clarity, and compliance across all patient-facing materials.

Technology—such as translation memory and terminology management—helps maintain consistency at scale, while expert linguists and subject matter specialists ensure that nuance and meaning are preserved across languages.

The result is a seamless process that produces materials patients can understand, trust, and act on.

Why Readability and Certification Matter

In many clinical trials, especially those spanning multiple regions, there is increasing emphasis on health literacy and readability standards.

Being able to certify that patient materials meet a defined reading level provides:

Greater confidence for sponsors and CROs

Stronger alignment with regulatory expectations

Improved accessibility for diverse patient populations

Readability certification ensures that materials are not only translated correctly but are also appropriate for the intended audience—supporting both compliance and patient engagement.

Help Every Patient Truly Understand

Language access alone is not enough. Patients need clarity.

By combining plain language adaptation with high-quality clinical trial translation, sponsors and CROs can ensure that every patient—regardless of language or location—can understand study requirements, make informed decisions, and remain engaged throughout the trial.

This leads to faster enrollment, higher retention, and more inclusive participation across global populations.

Ready to Improve Patient Understanding in Your Trials?

Morningside, a Questel Company, helps clinical teams go beyond translation by delivering plain language adaptation, multilingual translation, and readability-certified patient materials.

Our solutions ensure that clinical trial content is accurate, culturally appropriate, and accessible—supporting better patient experiences and stronger trial outcomes.

Contact us or request a quote to learn how we can support your next global clinical trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is plain language in clinical trials?

Plain language is the practice of simplifying complex medical and technical content so that patients can easily understand study requirements, risks, and expectations.

Q: Should plain language adaptation happen before or after translation?

It is most effective when done before translation, ensuring that all language versions are based on clear, patient-friendly source content.

Q: Can readability be measured or certified?

Yes, patient materials can be evaluated and certified against specific reading level standards to ensure accessibility and compliance.

Q: Does plain language reduce regulatory accuracy?

No. When done correctly, it preserves the original meaning while improving clarity and usability for patients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.