ARTICLE
27 March 2026

Government Enforcement Trends

AP
Arnold & Porter

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In this one-hour CLE, we will share timely updates on federal and state enforcement trends that directly affect health...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lisa Re,Allison Shuren,Colin M. O'Brien
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Lisa Re’s articles from Arnold & Porter are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Retail & Leisure industries

In this one-hour CLE, we will share timely updates on federal and state enforcement trends that directly affect health systems and providers. This session will help the legal division anticipate areas of heightened government scrutiny, understand the implications of recent enforcement actions, and strengthen proactive compliance strategies. Participants will leave with insights to better advise business leaders, manage risk, and align internal practices with evolving regulatory expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Lisa Re
Lisa Re
Photo of Allison Shuren
Allison Shuren
Photo of Paula Ramer
Paula Ramer
Photo of Colin M. O'Brien
Colin M. O'Brien
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