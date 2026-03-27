Government Enforcement Trends

In this one-hour CLE, we will share timely updates on federal and state enforcement trends that directly affect health systems and providers. This session will help the legal division anticipate areas of heightened government scrutiny, understand the implications of recent enforcement actions, and strengthen proactive compliance strategies. Participants will leave with insights to better advise business leaders, manage risk, and align internal practices with evolving regulatory expectations.

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