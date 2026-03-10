Depo-Provera & Meningioma Brain Tumors: Legal Options For California Women

Were You Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor Years After Receiving Depo-Provera in California?

We can help. Depo-Provera has been used by women across California. As of 2019, in the United States nearly one in four sexually active women had used Depo-Provera at some point.

Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is in the leadership of the California litigation on behalf of California women who developed cerebral meningioma brain tumors following Depo-Provera injections. Firm shareholders Michael A. Kelly and Doris Cheng, along with Walkup's dangerous drug and complex litigation team, have been appointed Liaison Counsel in In re: Depo-Provera Cases (JCCP 5375) in California state court. This coordinated California state court proceeding consolidates claims against Pfizer, Upjohn, Pharmacia LLC, and California-based doctors, clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers who prescribed or administered Depo-Provera to women later diagnosed with meningiomas—a signature complication of Depo-Provera use. You can learn more on ourMeningioma Lawsuitpage.

California Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Lawsuits

If you are a current or former Depo-Provera user who received injections from a California-based doctor, hospital, HMO, Kaiser Permanente, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Sutter Health facility, University of California hospitals or clinics, Planned Parenthood, or other gynecology professionals contact us now. Your time to file a Depo-Provera lawsuit in California is limited by the state's statute of limitations. For that reason, immediate action is necessary as soon as a diagnosis of meningioma is received.

Depo-Provera use has been linked to brain tumors known as meningiomas. Diagnoses include intracranial, cranial, and skull base meningioma; meningeal or arachnoid tumors (not cysts).

If you are a current or former patient diagnosed with meningioma after receiving Depo-Provera, call our California Depo-Provera lawsuit attorneys today. Kaiser, Sutter, County Hospitals academic medical centers and other healthcare providers administered Depo-Provera injections to patients across California. If your Depo-Provera injections were provided by a community clinic, University Hospital, Planned Parenthood, Sutter facility, or other California-based provider, and you later developed a meningioma that required surgery, contact theDepo-Provera defective drug teamat Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger.

What Is a Meningioma?

A meningioma is a non-cancerous tumor that grows from the meninges — the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Meningiomas can press on the brain causing significant pain and disability. Treatment may require complex surgery, which carries its own risks of nerve or brain damage. These tumors often grow slowly and may not produce noticeable symptoms for years. Some women are not diagnosed until years after ceasing Depo- Provera use. Diagnosis often occurs only after MRI or CT imaging is ordered.

Current Medical Research

Multiple large observational studies show an increased risk of meningioma with DMPA use. Several studies describe a dose-response relationship, suggesting the likelihood of developing meningioma appears to increase with longer duration of use and higher cumulative exposure.

BMJ (March 27, 2024)

A nationwide French case–control of 18,061 women undergoing meningioma surgery versus 90,305 controls found that more than 12 months of high-dose progestogen use—including Depo-Provera— showed increased meningioma risk by over 20% compared to non-users.

JAMA Neurology (September 2, 2025)

A U.S. retrospective cohort using the TriNetX network documented a 2.43× relative risk (95% CI, 1.77–3.33) of meningioma diagnosis in DMPA users versus matched controls, while other contraceptives showed no elevated risk, confirming a clear association between prolonged Depo-Provera use and increased meningioma risk, particularly among older women and long-term users.

Professional Guidance (2024–2025)

ACOG Counseling Guide (2025)

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued patient- centered guidance advising doctors to be prepared to discuss the potential meningioma risk when prescribing DMPA—especially for women over age 35 or those using it beyond one year.

Medical Evidence Linking Depo-Provera to Meningioma

Certain progesterone receptor–sensitive meningiomas may grow under sustained Depo-Provera exposure.

may grow under sustained Depo-Provera exposure. Risk increases with longer use, higher cumulative doses, and older age

with longer use, higher cumulative doses, and older age Some tumorsregress after stopping progestins, supporting a causal relationship.

Background on Depo-Provera

The active ingredient in Depo-Provera is medroxyprogesterone acetate, a synthetic form of progesterone in the progestin family. For contraception, it is administered either as a 150 mg intramuscular injection or a 104 mg subcutaneous injection. Progesterone is believed to play a significant role in the development of meningiomas. These tumors account for roughly one-third of all intracranial tumors and occur more frequently in women, with a female- to-male ratio of about 3 to 1.

Because Depo-Provera is a synthetic progestin, it can potentially stimulate meningioma growth through hormone receptor activation.

Long-Term Prescribing Patterns

Because Depo-Provera is administered on a fixed three-month schedule, extended use can become routine. Many patients received injections for years without revisiting the risks tied to cumulative exposure. This repeat-use structure is significant in litigation because it can result in sustained hormone exposure over time.

No US Warning Label

U.S. Depo-Provera labeling has historically not mentioned meningioma as a potential adverse reaction.

In Canada, meningioma was listed as an adverse reaction in 2015.

In Europe the label was updated to warn: "Meningiomas have been reported following long-term use of progestogens, including medroxyprogesterone acetate. Depo-Provera should be discontinued if a meningioma is diagnosed."

Informed Consent and Risk Disclosure

In California, drug manufacturers are required to provide complete and accurate safety information so doctors can properly advise their patients.

Many of the women the Walkup Depo-Provera team represents report that Depo-Provera was described as safe for long-term use without discussion of any possible brain tumor risk or negative implications of prolonged hormone exposure. For women who received injections over multiple years without discussion of potential tumor risk, the absence of specific warning language has become central to ongoing litigation in California.

Legal Help for California Women

Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenbergerhas filed multiple cases on behalf of California women diagnosed with meningioma brain tumors after receiving Depo-Provera without warning of risks. Clients received Depo Provera injections from:

Kaiser Permanente

Sutter Health hospitals and clinics

University of California medical centers

Planned Parenthood

Fertility clinics

Private and community healthcare providers statewide

If you received Depo-Provera and were later diagnosed with a meningioma requiring surgery, contact our Depo-Provera defective drug team today. We will investigate your claim at no cost. That means you owe no attorney fees unless we win compensation for you.

There are strict time limits for prosecuting these claims, so do not delay. Do not take the chance of letting the statute of limitations expire. Call our Depo- Provera team today and learn about your rights.

Is There a Depo-Provera Class Action?

There is no single Depo-Provera class action lawsuit. Walkup has filed cases on behalf of individual women. All clients are treated as individuals and not as part of a "class." All of the individual cases involvingDepo-Provera and meningiomaare being prosecuted together in one court.

This structure allows individual women to file their own claims while benefiting from shared evidence, expert testimony, and streamlined pretrial proceedings.

Our clients have suffered consequences of their meningiomas including seizures, vision changes, headaches, facial palsy, blindness, and cognitive difficulties after injections have stopped.

Key Aspects of the Depo-Provera Litigation

Not a Class Action: Claims proceed individually within a state court JCCP. Each plaintiff retains control of her case and potential settlement value.

Claims proceed individually within a state court JCCP. Each plaintiff retains control of her case and potential settlement value. Injuries Reported:Meningiomas, seizures, chronic headaches, vision or hearing loss, memory problems, and other neurological impairments.

Who May Qualify: Individuals who used Depo-Provera and were later diagnosed with a meningioma or related brain tumor.

Individuals who used Depo-Provera and were later diagnosed with a meningioma or related brain tumor. Legal Support: Our team gathers medical records, injection history, and diagnostic imaging to build a strong claim. California has a 2-year statute of limitations from the date the tumor was diagnosed or reasonably discovered.

Our team gathers medical records, injection history, and diagnostic imaging to build a strong claim. California has a 2-year statute of limitations from the date the tumor was diagnosed or reasonably discovered. Important Documentation:Evaluating a Depo-Provera meningioma requires reviewing injection history, duration of use, imaging studies confirming tumor diagnosis, surgical or pathology reports, neurological treatment records, as well as employment and wage documentation. Establishing a clear medical timeline between hormone exposure and diagnosis is important.

FAQs About Depo-Provera

How do you file a lawsuit for a brain tumor caused by Depo- Provera?

It is crucial to consult with a qualified attorney experienced in pharmaceutical litigation. The Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger law firm specializes in complex medical and pharmacology cases. We will speak with you, obtain and evaluate your medical records if indicated, consult with experts and if warranted by the facts and evidence to pursue compensation on your behalf.

Do I qualify for the Depo-Provera lawsuit?

If you received Depo-Provera injections through a California provider and subsequently developed a meningioma brain tumor. In that case, you may qualify for compensation from a lawsuit against the drug manufacturers, sellers, and distributors. Meningiomas are non-cancerous brain tumors. Symptoms can include headaches, vision problems, and seizures, often necessitating surgical removal. Consulting with a legal team experienced in pharmaceutical litigation is critical to determining what your best steps are moving forward.

What are the lawsuits against Depo-Provera?

We have filed lawsuits against Depo-Provera due to its association with cerebral meningiomas, often requiring surgical intervention. California state court actions have been coordinated in Alameda Superior Court (Oakland). The Walkup Depo-Provera team has been appointed as Liaison Counsel in that case.

Can the Depo-Provera shot cause health problems?

Depo-Provera contraceptive injections have been associated developing cerebral meningiomas, which are non-cancerous brain tumors. Symptoms of meningiomas can include headaches, vision problems, and seizures, often necessitating surgical intervention.

How do you get compensation for a brain tumor caused by Depo- Provera use?

If you have been diagnosed with cerebral meningioma, consulting with an attorney experienced in pharmaceutical litigation and familiar with the law relating to prescription drug liability in California is essential. The Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger law firm specializes in such cases and can guide you through the necessary steps. They will assess your medical records, document your exposure to Depo-Provera, evaluate the potential causal connection between the drug and your brain tumor, and seek expert evaluation of the relationship between your use of Depo-Provera and your condition.

How do you file a claim for Depo-Provera?

If you have developed a meningioma brain tumor after receiving Depo- Provera injections from a California provider, you may be eligible to file a claim. The Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger law firm specializes in such cases and can guide you through the necessary steps. Given the complexities of the litigation process and the statutes of limitations for prescription drug liability, it is crucial to act promptly before statutes expire.

Click here to explore more articles from Walkup Law or to subscribe to our newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.