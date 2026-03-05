J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Recap: What Dealmakers Expect In 2026 (Podcast)

Article Insights

Deal activity may be picking up, but expectations for 2026 are best described as cautious and practical. In this episode of "Counsel That Cares," Holland & Knight Healthcare Transactions attorney John Saran and Bailey & Company Director of Market Development Rebecca Springer recap the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, sharing what they heard from sponsors, bankers and operators about the year ahead. They discuss the shift from "big rebound" predictions to a steady rebuild, what buyers are prioritizing in diligence and deal structuring, and where momentum is returning, including add-ons and creative investment formats. The conversation also highlights sectors drawing attention, from employer health and pharma services to applied behavioral analysis (ABA) platforms, healthcare IT's evolving AI lens, and emerging consumer health and longevity theses. Mr. Saran also breaks down the fast-changing regulatory environment surrounding private equity and corporate practice of medicine, including state transaction reporting laws, that are increasingly shaping how healthcare deals go to market.

Podcast Transcript

Morgan Ribeiro: Welcome to Counsel That Cares. This is Morgan Ribeiro, the host of the podcast and a director in the firm's healthcare practice. Today, I am joined by John Saran, a partner in the firm's Healthcare Transactions practice group who sits in our Chicago office, and Rebecca Springer with Bailey & Company, an investment banking firm that focuses on middle-market healthcare transactions. And we are gathered here today to discuss the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. All three of us were out there at the conference in San Francisco. And we're going to take the next half hour or so to talk through some of our main takeaways from the past week.

I'll allow John and Rebecca just to briefly introduce themselves, but before doing that, would love to just provide a brief overview. This is the 44th year, I believe, of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and like all years, it's a great way to really kick off the year and rehash on what happened in the prior year. Did we see what we thought we were going to see as it relates to healthcare and life sciences transactions? And what do we all expect for the year to come? And this year was certainly that. I think going into the conference this year, we really weren't sure what attendance was going to look like. Last year, there was a lot of attention around, obviously, the Brian Thompson murder had just taken place. A lot of the payers were backing out, there was a lot of tightened security just overall around the conference. I think we continue to see that this year. A lot of the payers weren't represented, but we certainly saw that attendance was great, if not higher than usual at a number of our events and just in the conversations that we were having. So with that, I'd love to turn it over to maybe Rebecca, if you want to just quickly introduce yourself and the firm, and then John, turn it to you to do the same.

Rebecca Springer: Sure, and thanks for having me on the show. Rebecca Springer, director of market development at Bailey & Company. As you mentioned, Morgan, we are a healthcare-only investment bank. We're one of the largest independent groups serving the middle market. My role focuses on thought leadership and sector strategy and market engagement that comes from that, from both a research and investment banking perspective.

Morgan Ribeiro: Wonderful. John?

John Saran: Yeah. Thank you guys both. As Morgan had mentioned, I'm John Saran, Healthcare Transactions partner, sit in Chicago. [I] obviously focus on the transactional side of healthcare, but I also do regulatory and finance work with a recent focus on thought leadership in the emerging state transaction reporting laws for practice of medicine and sort of all the related bills that have come from that. It tends to be one of the hot topics that comes up in many of our discussions with [private equity] (PE) sponsors and stakeholders in the industry, and frankly, now is just part of every single transaction that we're seeing, as part of any discussion of when companies are thinking of going to market and when they're trying to think about the level of interest from both strategic and private equity, and that all might depend on [the] level of scrutiny in the state on the particular transaction or in the disclosures. For me, this was actually the first time I've been able to make it out to J.P. Morgan. In recent years, I have not been able to just do the travel and other commitments. So I was kind of seeing it for the first time, and I'm interested just to hear, and I know Morgan kind of mentioned, some context based on, I think she's been doing this for about 10 years. I would be interested to hear from Rebecca, you know, what you think of this conference, how it was compared to the last few years. I mean, just going into it, you know, I reached out to a lot of folks and they mentioned, oh, you know, we're not, you know, attending this year for various reasons or excuses. But then when I got there, I felt like everyone was there. Contacts, banks, sponsors, even just other contacts in my network. It frankly made it easy. We had a very well-attended event Monday night. And then at the Press Club, I was able to run into a lot of folks that I knew, both planned and unplanned. So it just seemed like it was bustling. But Rebecca, I'd be curious to hear your thoughts on that based on your prior experience.

Rebecca Springer: Yeah, I've been going for a little while now. Previously covered the conference with PitchBook, where I led healthcare research before joining Bailey. So I was always in the Westin in the company presentations and have a little bit different view now. I'd say that we, similarly, we had a lot of conversations with folks leading up to the conference where there's a bit of hemming and hawing about whether they're going to show up or not. I think from a private equity perspective, most firms were represented. Maybe a little [less] than you would have seen in the earlier history of the conference, but certainly still good attendance. We had a decent sized team out there and a couple of companies for firesides as well. So certainly still a productive use of time. And from my seat as a researcher, I always appreciate J.P. Morgan because it is the one point in the calendar where everyone sort of asks each other what they think is coming next and what the sentiment is for the upcoming year and what themes are of interest. So you get to have some of those slightly more intellectual conversations and try to look forward to what's coming next.

Morgan Ribeiro: I agree with all that. And I think the one thing, like John mentioned, I've been going for 10 years or so, and there's always a lot of energy around it and everything. I think what was interesting this year is that in the past, it seems like it's been more sort of the strategics, the private equity firms, the investment banks. But I saw quite a few more kind of earlier stage companies, more startup, which is really not usually the market you see here, it's usually more sophisticated later stage companies. And it kind of ran the gamut in terms of what sectors they were focused on, whether or not that was in more services-oriented or tech-enabled life sciences. It was kind of across the board that I saw in terms of company representation. So I think just kind of continuing along that, I'd love to, Rebecca, to your point, it's kind of a great way to have more intellectual conversations, people pontificating about what the year is going to look like and getting their crystal ball out. So just at a macro level, what all did you hear in your conversations out there?

Rebecca Springer: Yeah, so I would say that [in] terms of the deal narrative, the narrative is that there is no narrative, in the sense that last year, J.P. Morgan, there was a lot of excitement around deal making is going to pick back up, and there's so much dry powder, and we have a Republican administration, and folks really trying [to] create that momentum, almost, via the conference. I think everyone remembers that and then remembers the false start that we had when some of the regulatory changes started coming through. So sentiment very much still positive but muted. Both the sell and the buy side have seen activity start to pick up starting mid-Q3, Q4, and expect that to continue. I don't think, you know, we're poised for an enormous rebound of any kind. I think we're sort of past thinking that that has to come. It's more of a gradual rebuilding from where we came from a couple of years ago. And a lot of the conversations I had kind of started with that macro question: What do you see coming? It moved very quickly on from that to, OK, just what's in your pipeline? Let's get down to business. And I think that's healthy.

Morgan Ribeiro: I agree. I definitely think, last year coming back from J.P. Morgan, it was like, all right, this is going to be a gangbusters year. We're going to back at, you know, 2021, 2022 possibly. And that just did not play out for a lot of the reasons that you just mentioned. I think we knew with a new administration coming in that there was going to be some regulatory shifts, but I don't know that any of us anticipated quite to the level of, it was very frenetic last year. It was like, you know, every day it seemed like something new was coming out that might possibly impact a company's business model or reimbursement for that matter around, you know, Medicaid obviously was a big focal point for last year. So I'd say this year coming out of it, it's cautious optimism. I think there's just so [much] pent-up demand and there's so much dry powder and there is a lot of pressure to exit a lot of these companies that we're going to inevitably see some activity. I know a number of our M&A lawyers actually were not able to come out to J.P. Morgan just because their deals are so busy right now, which is interesting to see in January. It's typically the mad rush to close at the end of December, but a lot of our clients reached out and were ready to say, hey, we're ready to launch some processes in January, so I think that that's potentially a sign of what we'll see for this year.

John Saran: And Morgan, I think, as Rebecca said, coming out of Q3, Q4, things started to heat up. It was exactly what I experienced just coming out on Labor Day. Things really did heat up. I not only closed a platform deal at the end of the year, but also putting plans in a place for a strong pipeline in Q1, Q2. I had similar thoughts of whether I could come for J.P. Morgan this year. It's just interesting seeing — I had a few financings and restructurings closed at the end of the year and also here in the first two weeks of January — platform deals are happening, creative deal structures, minority investments and hybrid debt deals. And then frankly, just seeing a pickup in add-ons, and you see that whether you're directly representing them or you're tagging along on a finance deal, and all of a sudden you get three requests for add-on approvals. So I think to Rebecca's point, like, there's not one central narrative. Like I'm just seeing activity across the board. I mean, frankly, I even used the time at J.P. Morgan just to meet with bankers to talk about potential sale. And not immediately, but, you know, in the next 12 or so months. So it's sort of a mixed bag. But busy, I would say, nonetheless.

Rebecca Springer: Two things I want to pick up on from what both of you said. The first is add-ons. We're seeing that anecdotally, too. A lot of the mature platforms that may have been healthy over the past couple of years or maybe weren't a couple years ago and have gotten back on good operational footing, really accelerating M&A. So that's great to see. And we call this out in our year-end outlook report. But the proportion of private equity healthcare deals that are add-ons dropped pretty sharply over the past two years. It was at around 37 percent, then it went down to 30 percent. And we think, based on the anecdotal observations, we'll start to see this come through in the data that that percentage will tick back up again. Second point is on macro. I don't know about the two of you, but I had very few conversations that were really seriously about macroeconomic or geopolitical events and trends, which is a little bit unusual for J.P. Morgan. So maybe that was just me, but I get the sense that not that we've become numb to the level of disruption, but that there's a sort of like, OK, we have to keep our head down and focus on getting things done regardless. So I don't know if that resonates.

John Saran: I mean, I asked a client that specifically and was told "we're just going to keep going." And then in a different discussion, speaking with some high-level folks at a company, they didn't even know what was going on. There were a lot of things going on in the world, in our country, just last week, geopolitically and, frankly, even just federal law changes, funding for programs, all that. And they're like, I haven't even looked at the news because we've been so caught up in the meetings and the business and planning ahead. So, I mean, I definitely agree with that. Morgan, I don't know if you saw the same.

Morgan Ribeiro: Yeah, no, I agree. I mean, usually, you know, I'm just thinking back last year, it's what's going to happen with interest rates or sort of you name it, right? I mean, even just, you mentioned dry powder and exit pressure, like there was just a lot less of that conversation. Yes, that's sort of looming around us. But like you said, Rebecca, it is just head down and we got to focus on, if it's a private equity firm, here's the things we're looking to invest in or here's what we need to do to make our companies more efficient or operate differently. So I agree with that. I mean, are there any particular sectors that you would highlight that seem like they're picking back up or ones that were not as sort of a focus in the past are now heating back up? Maybe if you each could highlight just a couple that you heard about out there.

Rebecca Springer: Yeah, happy to jump in and take off a couple. Top of our list lately has been employer health, been extremely hot over the course of 2025. I think that's going to continue. Number of large deals prepping to come to market, and there will be plenty of smaller ones too. And just the number of firms that have worked up a thesis in this space and are specifically looking to invest is very, very high. Second, when I call out pharma services, my sense is there's been a little bit of a lull over the past year or so. You can see it in the data. Certainly a lot of regulatory noise in that sector, but coming back on our radar as an increasingly active space once more. And then healthcare IT continues to be a mixed bag. Overall, that sector, if you look at the data, in looking across tech and tech-enabled services, has been one of the more resilient subsectors within healthcare ever since COVID. But some interesting modulation coming, I think, in the way that folks think about investing in healthcare IT as a result of AI. So we might want to dive into that separately, but some valuation fatigue, some concern about disruption for healthcare IT in particular.

John Saran: Yeah, and before we get into other issues, one area, I mean, there's been activity in recent [behavioral] ABA platforms trading. So one platform traded here in Illinois last summer, then there was one that just traded at the end of the year. And while I was doing my meetings, I heard about it. I sat next to a banker pitching a PE sponsor. I don't recall the names. And I heard that it was that type of platform. I know of others that are looking to come to market. And so that was one area that we've seen activity and we'll continue to see activity. And then just generally, obviously, PPMs are not as hot, but we're doing a lot in the physical therapy, the dietary, the non-physician provider space, whether that's healthcare or behavioral health.

Rebecca Springer: I agree on ABA, and I'll shamelessly plug our research note on that space. You can download it on our website, but yeah, similarly saw good activity last year, expect that to continue in 2026.

Morgan Ribeiro: Yeah, and I would say I echo all of that. Pharma services is definitely a focus area. I mean, that's a pretty broad area. I think from where we sit, that kind of pharmacy, anything from compounding pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, definitely seeing a lot of online pharmacies. And to date that's really been focused on GLP-1s, but we are also hearing from companies that are looking to expand into other areas. And then I would also put sort of infusion services into that category as well. We actually — shameless plug — but just put out a report on this topic just last week, and actually Bailey provided some commentary for that report. So it was interesting to hear just the discussions out at J.P. Morgan around anticipated activity there. And I just think there's immense opportunity, and whether or not that's due to kind of the prevalence of chronic disease and ways to manage those diseases through outpatient facilities or in home therapies. So we're seeing a lot of M&A activity there as well as, you know, regulatory activity, and we'll expect that to continue into this year.

Rebecca Springer: Can I talk about my favorite emerging thesis?

Morgan Ribeiro: Yes, please.

Rebecca Springer: Growing obsession. And Morgan, you guys hosted a fantastic panel in conjunction with the Buck Institute on the Sunday of J.P. Morgan. Buck Institute, as I learned, the longest established scientific research institute focused on aging. So I'm starting to hear a growing interest among the private equity set in what I broadly bucket as consumer healthcare, but that includes concierge, wellness, longevity, plastics and med spas get thrown in there, and a number of different other models. It's not just the cash pay attractiveness and the avoidance of reimbursement risk there, but a sense that we have already invested heavily in and continue to invest heavily in the art of healthcare that serves the aging demographic. High acuity, chronic conditions. And rightly so. There is also a movement sort of at the other end of the spectrum to invest in preventative care and wellness from a holistic perspective and from a consumer-driven perspective, often supported by younger generations that are becoming increasingly health- and wellness-conscious. So there's some deal activity certainly percolating in that space. I think a lot of folks are kind of poking around looking to start to develop a thesis or test the waters and expect things to pick up as [the] industry continues to explore what are the viable business models, what's the right way to approach the sector, and how do we even think about what is consumer healthcare, what is longevity, as an investment thesis.

Morgan Ribeiro: Absolutely. Yeah, I thought that panel discussion was fantastic. There were five or so experts that are researchers and scientists and physicians in the space. And going into it, you think of longevity is just, you know, living longer, but there was a lot of emphasis around improving quality of life as folks age, and a lot of it was not just around the pharmaceuticals and what's happening there, but really studying how the brain works. And it's interesting because I think it was three years ago out at J.P. Morgan, ChatGPT had just become open to the public to use and so that was kind of the chatter out there. It seemed like this year, now folks are saying longevity and aging and the research around this and the products that are coming to market and even physicians and practices that are focused on this. That's kind of the future, that's the wave of the future. So it'd be interesting to see five years from now what we're saying around this theme, similar to how now AI is just a part of every conversation. And three years ago, it seemed like that was really somewhat new to everybody.

John Saran: Rebecca, I don't want to overgeneralize, but do you think there's like a particular generation that's driving this, whether it's like millennials or Gen Z? I mean, just from personal experience, I mean, I've had a concierge physician for pretty much my whole life, but I'm also getting into that 40 age bracket where I'm going to start seeing doctors a lot more frequently and I don't want to wait months, years, to see doctors. I want to see them now, right? And so, am I like the prime patient for concierge, or are you seeing across multigenerations, that focus?

Rebecca Springer: I think, looking at it broadly, I think the data is pretty clear that younger generations are skewing more health-conscious, right, and you can measure that in a number of different ways, whether it's, you know, prevalence of smoking or what have you. I'd say there are a number of different trends that kind of cut across generations and even to some extent cut across socioeconomic classes in our society that are supporting this trend as well. One, which was highlighted at the Buck Institute seminar, which I thought was really interesting and have been mulling over is GLP-1s are a pharmaceutical product but with adoption really driven by consumer enthusiasm. And are a product that is basically a preventative healthcare measure, right? You know, preventative in terms of not just diabetes, but many other chronic conditions. So we're getting used to, as a society, paying for preventative medicine in a way that we weren't actively doing a little while ago. The other trend that I like to point to is high-deductible health plans. Been around for a long time, but the increasing use of HSAs, which I think the dollar amount in HSAs is growing at something like 20 percent year over year, is another vehicle for and kind of encouragement to a more consumer-like approach to healthcare spending. Again, it accustoms us to thinking about healthcare in terms of cash pay, right? Because if you have a $10,000 deductible and you're using your HSA, you basically feel like you're just paying for healthcare out of pocket at that point for many services. So yeah, I think there are generational trends in uptake of certain services, but a lot of this cuts across in many different consumer and patient categories.

Morgan Ribeiro: Awesome. Well, John, one more question I had for you. We've mentioned the regulatory landscape and a lot of the shifts that we saw over the past year, primarily at a federal level, particularly as it relates to reimbursement, but given that this conference is very focused on transactions in the healthcare space, but more specifically, even private equity transactions, would love to get a sense from you on what we're seeing as it relates to the variety of state transaction laws that we've seen, activity over the last year and a half and anticipate more of that this year.

John Saran: Yeah, I appreciate that. And before I get into that, because I've just lived and experienced it, I mean, now when buyers are looking at the platforms, they're doing not just obviously the legal diligence, but they're doing market research, payer discussions, trying to read tea leaves on changes to programs, changes to rates. The stroke of a pen — could funding just be wiped out and then reinstated and then wiped out again? They're doing a lot of that diligence behind the scenes using consultants and folks that may have run those programs in the past. And just to understand the predictability of that revenue in the future, I know live providers out there do a lot of things out of network and what that means in the future. So that's just now part of the deal process and is just critical to evaluation. But on top of that, there's always the regulatory risk, whether it's federal agencies reviewing through HSR or now states. And we've been covering it for years now, every law firm in the country has a map, we do as well. But this last year was a very interesting year for those bills.

We had some big changes with Oregon passing the corporate practice bill and one of the most aggressive bills in the county. California passed two bills, both a corporate practice bill and updates to its reporting. But overall, more states failed, including new states, and getting those types of bills passed than those that were successful. And we all thought, kind of going into 2026, there would be a next sort of surge of these bills, riding off the momentum of Oregon, California, in sort of Q3 of last year. There was also in Q3, two new federal bills proposed, one focusing on insurance consolidation of healthcare providers, and then one focusing real estate investment trusts and sort of their ranges with hospitals and health systems. If folks remember, there were similarly two federal bills focused on private equity that didn't go anywhere. But then, you know, we're sort of the genesis of our part of the foundation of the state bills that followed. And so we all expected another big rise of bills, and I was literally like, on Monday or Tuesday talking to reporters being like, hey, it's almost mid-month, and we've seen like one law so far in a small state: Vermont. What's going on here? And then fast forward to today, just because it takes time for bills to hit the dock and move through the process, etc., we've now seen a proposed bill in Arizona — interesting, I would have never thought that — where specific to the dental industry, someone there proposing a prohibition on dental insurance companies owning dental practices. Arizona has this interesting law where it allows for corporate ownership of dental practices, meaning you don't need to have a licensed dentist so long as you get registered by the board. And what was proposed was a prohibition on insurance companies doing that. I've heard that could be a reaction to some consolidation of dental providers by insurance companies in other states, but it was just interesting for that to have hit the docket here in Arizona.

Then we've seen new transaction reporting bills proposed in Pennsylvania, updates to Washington's bill. We saw Maine is now going to be potentially proposing not just transaction reporting, but a whole slew of proposals, pretty much elements of all of the bills that were proposed in 2025 or were recommended by a special commission to the legislature. So we'll see what happens there. And I've received word of additional owners, corporate practice of medicine bills hitting the docket soon. We'll report on that once they're public. It took two weeks, but now they're starting to fall where it's like every day there's going to be more. I'm not as surprised when we're looking at states that maybe tried last year or the year before and failed, and now they've just recycled it. I'll be most interested in the new states, like the Arizona, if a totally new framework or new state that has a fairly large healthcare industry hits the docket here.

Morgan Ribeiro: John, are we seeing, I know, beyond sort of the state-level legislation, I mean, just the overall sort of sentiment, whether or not that be in the media or overall around private equity investing in healthcare, has that sort of died down a little bit? Are we continuing to see that momentum behind just sort of scrutiny of them investing in healthcare?

John Saran: I mean, federally, right, it shifted with the change in administration and sort of settlement of some of the ongoing cases. And it just sort of generally focused to general anti-competitive conduct, not particular, you know, specific stakeholders. The non-compete final rule got vacated, and then there was a resurgence of a focus on non-competes. You're seeing it in the states. It's some states are calling out private equity directly and trying to prohibit their typical models, while other states are keeping it broader and applying it to all stakeholders and now including insurance companies and not just focusing on private equity. So I feel like the singling out of private equity is dissipating considering they have such a small percentage of the market — I'm sure Rebecca, you could quote it, I don't remember what it is today — but such a small part of the market that was just taking up much of the discussion, and potentially now it's just more now focusing on all stakeholders, the hospitals, the health systems, the insurance companies, the private equity, everyone, not just single actors.

Rebecca Springer: I think we estimated that at less than 4 percent back in the day at PitchBook. That was a couple years ago, but it can't have gone up too much more since then. John, do you think the shift in focus away from private equity solely and to other stakeholders, particularly payers, does that follow the sort of just the national narrative in sense that, you know, I mean, we still have media scrutiny shift, I don't know, about a year or so ago from private equity investment to really going after the big payers and particularly Medicare Advantage and maybe pharma as well. Or is this driven by the political climate at the federal level? Or is advocacy groups kind of changing strategy? What's the driver there?

John Saran: I think it's all of the above. I mean, on the state side, I mean, there's the element of what's happening federally just as like a foundation, but it's going to come down to what resonates in that state depending on which side of the [political] spectrum they're on, what particular things have happened in that state, whether it's an investigation, right? Something bad happens with a specific stakeholder. People get upset. It gets in the media. People then talk to their representatives and representatives represent their constituents through proposing those bills to address the issue that comes up on that front. So it is certainly, I think, reflective of the broader shift because now you're just seeing it. Take the insurance point as an example. Last year, there was one state that included insurance in this whole discussion. It was New Mexico. Randomly. Now, we have a federal bill. We're starting to see it, you know, seep into some of the other state transactions. But we're still seeing advocacy groups — and new ones, not just the same ones that have participated in this discourse for the last few years. We're seeing new groups come onto the scene. There was one in December that proposed an independent dental practice act, which essentially would outlaw the DSO model. And I'm generalizing it, but it would place heavy restrictions on what would be considered day-to-day operations for DSOs. I don't know why. Nothing has happened with respect to DSOs in 2025 that I think warranted that. But certainly is now something that a lot of folks in the market are looking at, because if that model act is picked up by a state, it would have significant implications on that industry and, frankly, the ability for dentists to just be able to practice. So we're starting to see new groups come onto the scene and some of these proposals coming out of that field here.

Morgan Ribeiro: Great, well, I think that's it for now. That is a lot of great intel that all of us gathered out at the J.P. Morgan Conference. And [we'd] love to reconvene in December of 2026 and see if all of our takeaways from here, if these things come to fruition or not.

