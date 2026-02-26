Formycon And Lotus Expand Collaboration In Asia-Pacific Region To Pembrolizumab Biosimilar

On February 11, 2026, Formycon AG and Lotus Pharmaceutical announced the execution of an exclusive license agreement directed to Formycon's pembrolizumab biosimilar candidate, FYB206.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

Article Insights

Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular: within Criminal Law, Immigration and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

On February 11, 2026, Formycon AG and Lotus Pharmaceutical announced the execution of an exclusive license agreement directed to Formycon's pembrolizumab biosimilar candidate, FYB206. Pembrolizumab is currently approved as KEYTRUDA (Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC) and is indicated to treat a variety of tumors. FYB206 is near the end of clinical development, with primary endpoint data expected in Q1 2026.

Under the agreement, Lotus will commercialize FYB206 across major parts of the Asia-Pacific Region and Formycon will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of the finished product. Regarding financials, the agreement specifies that Formycon will receive an upfront payment and will also be eligible for contingent milestone payments. The agreement further indicates that Formycon will receive a share of the gross profits upon product launch in the region.

The agreement builds on the previous collaboration between the companies in the region with respect to Formycon's aflibercept biosimilar, AHZANTIVE.

Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG explained: “The addition of this important oncology therapeutic to our existing partnership with Lotus underscores our well-established and trusted collaboration and marks another important step in Formycon's global commercialization strategy.” Similarly, Petar Vazharov, CEO of Lotus Pharmaceutical, commented: “By combining Formycon's development expertise with Lotus' strong commercial platform across Asia-Pacific, we aim to improve patient access to high-quality, cost-effective biologic therapies while further strengthening our specialty oncology portfolio in the region.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.