Four Takeaways From The Business Of Healthcare Conference At The University Of Miami Herbert Business School

The University of Miami Herbert Business School's Business of Healthcare conference on February 6, 2026, brought together payers, providers, clinical leadership, pharmaceutical executives, and federal policymakers. The agenda covered familiar topics, such as AI, affordability, value-based care, and administrative burden, but the underlying theme was clear: bending the cost curve in U.S. healthcare remains extraordinarily difficult.

Four themes stood out. Each reflects a healthcare system under pressure to modernize, constrained not only by legacy infrastructure, but by the practical realities of incentives and the "who pays" question that often sits underneath reform conversations.

1) Augmented Intelligence in the Short Term

A consistent theme across the discussions was that the near-term opportunity is less about AI replacing humans and more about augmented intelligence, i.e., tools that expand decision-making capacity and execution across clinical, administrative, scientific, and financial workflows.

Panelists were careful to emphasize that AI is not poised to replace clinicians. Rather, it is intended to support them, through surfacing information, identifying patterns, and reducing friction in documentation and decision support. Proper integration into clinical care is critical. AI tools that operate outside workflow or that are not trusted by clinicians, risk adding complexity rather than reducing it.

Beyond clinical support, there was significant optimism that AI-enabled discovery will accelerate drug development in what was described as an "era of molecular abundance," a world where scientific advances have identified more potential disease targets than the industry can realistically evaluate using traditional methods. In this context, AI functions as a filter and accelerator, helping narrow the field of possibilities and reduce development risk for pharmaceutical companies.

Our takeaway: In the short term, AI will almost certainly function as augmentation rather than replacement. But history suggests that productivity tools rarely remain purely supportive. As integration improves and trust builds, the line between assistance and substitution may blur. The near-term posture may be evolutionary, but the long-term implications could be more disruptive than many stakeholders are ready to acknowledge.

2) AI's Role in Standardization and Interoperability

If AI expands capacity, one of its most immediate uses may be in addressing administrative fragmentation. Across stakeholders, there was strong agreement about the scale of administrative waste, delay, and inefficiency in the current system. Prior authorization emerged as the most tangible example. While clinicians and health plans may disagree on frequency or scope, there was little dispute that the process creates friction and that much of it remains unnecessarily manual.

Two realities stood out. First, outdated workflows persist. For example, fax remains part of the prior authorization process in many settings, an indicator of how uneven modernization has been. Second, payers often maintain distinct requirements and platforms, forcing health care providers to navigate multiple systems for similar transactions.

The forward-looking vision discussed was not simply more automation layered onto existing processes, but greater standardization and interoperability, making certain transactions close to real-time at the point of care. More timely data exchange could also improve fraud detection, strengthen quality measurement, and create faster feedback loops for providers. Panelists also shared expectations around AI improving administrative productivity by reducing documentation burden and removing friction in utilization management, claims review, and payment processes.

At the same time, speakers acknowledged that incremental improvements may not be sufficient if the underlying system remains fragmented. Technology can help streamline transactions, but durable efficiency gains likely require shared standards and coordinated modernization across stakeholders.

Our takeaway: Administrative waste is widely acknowledged, yet fragmentation persists because it is embedded in how the system is organized. AI can reduce friction, but meaningful simplification will require cooperation and standard setting that extend beyond individual institutions or vendors.

3) AI's Promise Depends on the Payment Model

Expanded capacity does not automatically translate into lower costs. A central caution that surfaced repeatedly was that AI layered onto fee-for-service incentives can actually increase volume and spending rather than improve outcomes. That dynamic reflects less a limitation of the technology itself and more the incentive structures into which it is deployed.

Affordability was a dominant theme throughout the conference, but the discussion often returned to structural misalignment rather than a single technical solution.

Several constraints were highlighted:

There is no widely accepted, trusted "scoreboard" tying spending to outcomes in a way that consistently guides decisions across the ecosystem.

Value-based care remains directionally accepted but operationally uneven, particularly with respect to which quality measures matter and which financial mechanisms reliably reward improvement.

Savings capture remains a practical challenge. If an organization invests to reduce cost and improve outcomes, but the financial benefit accrues elsewhere, the business case for continued investment weakens.

The pharmaceutical industry's role in affordability was also framed differently than in past debates. Rather than focusing solely on drug spend, the conversation considered whether curative therapies could meaningfully reduce downstream costs. That possibility raises difficult but important questions about how to structure payment models that are sustainable and aligned across manufacturers, payers, and providers.

Our takeaway: AI is quickly becoming a foundational infrastructure, but it is not inherently a cost solution. Whether AI reduces spending or accelerates utilization will depend on the economic framework governing its use. The decisive factors are how productivity gains are captured, how incentives are aligned, and how organizations manage the operational and workforce shifts that follow. Technology may expand what is possible, but payment design will determine whether that expansion bends the cost curve or reinforces existing patterns.

4) Bending the Cost Curve Requires Someone to Lose

One theme that hovered beneath the surface of many conversations is that cost reduction is not abstract. It often implies revenue reduction, margin compression, or job displacement somewhere in the system. That reality may help explain why "bending the curve" can be broadly popular in theory yet slow in execution.

Meaningful administrative simplification could displace jobs. Shifts from inpatient to outpatient care may reduce hospital revenue or require restructuring of local capacity. Communities depend on hospitals not only for emergency services, but also for employment and economic stability. When a hospital struggles financially, the solution is rarely straightforward and almost never purely economic. Should additional funding preserve local access and jobs? Should services be consolidated regionally? Can outpatient expansion coexist with financial sustainability for inpatient capacity? These are not technical questions alone. They are political and community-level decisions that influence the pace and shape of reform.

Our takeaway: Cost containment efforts will stall if they threaten the economic survival of the very stakeholders expected to implement them. Absent a path that aligns economic sustainability with cost reduction, reform will continue to move incrementally rather than structurally – regardless of how advanced the technology becomes.

Closing Perspective

One of the more interesting subtexts of the conference was that much of the discussion focused on the mechanics of change, such as AI, workflows, interoperability, and the measurement of cost and quality. These are essential components of modernization. But the most stubborn constraint may be economic viability. Healthcare stakeholders must earn returns to sustain operations and invest in change. Cost reduction, therefore, is not simply a technical goal; it is a question of how resources and returns are allocated within the healthcare industry. In practice, few stakeholders are eager to bend the cost curve at their own expense.

If there is a shared takeaway across these four themes, it is that modernization is possible, but it will move at the pace of aligned incentives, credible measurement, and workable transition economics. The next phase of healthcare reform may hinge less on discovering new tools and more on structuring change in a way that distributes benefits and burdens sustainably, without destabilizing care delivery in the communities that depend on it.

