Voices For Change: Leading A Top-tier Global Law Firm With Khalid Garousha (Podcast)

How does a global law firm leader stay grounded and authentic? What does it take to fuse personal purpose with professional responsibility?

In this episode of Voices for Change, A&O Shearman's senior partner Khalid Garousha talks to senior manager Justin Farrance about the personal journey that has shaped his

From arriving in the UK aged seven with limited English, to becoming the leader of one of the world's largest law firms, Khalid reflects on the values, resilience and moments of inflection that have defined his path.

Khalid talks openly about the firm's culture of excellence, its values and its commitment to being a responsible, world class business. This episode delves into A&O Shearman's broader commitments, from climate action and net zero ambitions to its global pro bono program and its social impact partnership with United for Global Mental Health, reflecting on what it truly means for a firm to have a positive impact on clients, people, and society.

Join Khalid and Justin for a conversation that will resonate with anyone interested in leadership, culture, and the power of responsible business.

Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for leaders committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.

