The Business Of Breakthroughs: Mayo Clinic On Innovation And The Future Of Care (Video)

self

Innovation in healthcare isn't just about technology—it's about reimagining how care is delivered at scale. Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform joins A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Chris George and David Shulkin, M.D. to share how Mayo Clinic is approaching innovation as a business imperative and what that means for the future of care.

Download the transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.