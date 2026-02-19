ARTICLE
19 February 2026

The Business Of Breakthroughs: Mayo Clinic On Innovation And The Future Of Care (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
Innovation in healthcare isn't just about technology—it's about reimagining how care is delivered at scale. Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Chris George,David J. Shulkin, and Manish Goyal
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Innovation in healthcare isn't just about technology—it's about reimagining how care is delivered at scale. Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform joins A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Chris George and David Shulkin, M.D. to share how Mayo Clinic is approaching innovation as a business imperative and what that means for the future of care.

Download the transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris George
Chris George
Photo of David J. Shulkin
David J. Shulkin
Photo of Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More