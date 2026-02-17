ARTICLE
17 February 2026

Big Law Redefined: Digital Health Miniseries Episode 1 | Navigating The New Frontier: Digital Health, AI & Evolving Regulation (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this premiere episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast: Digital Health Miniseries, host Charles Dunham joins his GT colleagues Nick Diamond and Kieran Dwyer to discuss...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Charles C. Dunham, IV,Nicholas J. Diamond, and Kieran Dwyer
Charles C. Dunham, IV’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Media & Information and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

In this premiere episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast: Digital Health Miniseries, host Charles Dunham joins his GT colleagues Nick Diamond and Kieran Dwyer to discuss the rapid rise of digital health technologies and the transformative role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in health care.

The episode unpacks foundational definitions, practical industry use cases, and the evolving regulatory landscape at both federal and state levels.

They address recent FDA guidance on general wellness and clinical decision support tools, the growing patchwork of state AI regulations, and the importance of internal governance for developers and deployers of digital health and AI-enabled solutions.

Tune in for practical takeaways, risk mitigation insights, and a forward-looking perspective on how legal, compliance, and business leaders can stay ahead in the fast-moving digital health ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Charles C. Dunham, IV
Charles C. Dunham, IV
Photo of Nicholas J. Diamond
Nicholas J. Diamond
Person photo placeholder
Kieran Dwyer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More