AG Jackson Settles With Medical Center Over Alleged Health Care Fraud

Source: The State AG Report
State: North Carolina
Industry: Healthcare
Area of Law: False Claims Act, Medicare and Medicaid Fraud
- North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson announced a settlement with Bethany Medical Center, P.A. and its founder ("Bethany") to resolve allegations that Bethany knowingly billed for medically unnecessary services in violation of the North Carolina and Federal False Claims Acts.
- The AG's press release alleges that Bethany and its leadership enforced a practice to order monthly drug urine tests for opioid therapy patients, even when such tests were unneeded, and billed state and federal Medicare and Medicaid programs for the unnecessary tests.
- Under the settlement agreement, Bethany must pay $8 million, half of which will be allocated as restitution to state and federal health care programs.
