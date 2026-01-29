ARTICLE
29 January 2026

False Claims Act Recoveries Reach Record $6.8 Billion In Fiscal Year 2025

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") reports record-setting False Claims Act ("FCA") recoveries reflecting the administration's continued use of the statute.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Heather O'Shea,B. Kurt Copper,Louis P. Gabel
+8 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Accounting and Audit and Strategy topic(s)

The DOJ announced that settlements and judgments under the FCA exceeded $6.8 billion in fiscal year 2025, marking the highest annual recovery in the statute's history. This record reflects intensified enforcement efforts, particularly in the health care sector, and underscores the FCA's continued role as a primary tool for combating fraud against the federal government.

Key Developments

  • Record Enforcement Activity: In FY 2025, whistleblowers filed 1,297 qui tam lawsuits, the highest number ever recorded and a 32 percent increase from the 980 filed in FY 2024. The government also opened 401 investigations of its own, 183 of which involved the healthcare industry.
  • Health Care Fraud Continues to Dominate: Of the $6.8 billion, over $5.7 billion resulted from health care matters. Approximately $2.8 billion of that resulted from only three verdicts that are pending on appeal. Enforcement focused heavily on allegations concerning prescription drugs, including a nearly $1 billion judgment against a pharmacy and more than $660 million in settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers related to alleged copay kickbacks and speaker programs.
  • Whistleblower Impact: $4.5 billion of the $5.7 billion recovered from health care matters (nearly 79 percent) was recovered through qui tam cases. And notably, in 2025 whistleblowers in health care matters recovered more in cases where the government declined to intervene ($2.27 billion), than in cases it intervened in ($2.225 billion).
  • Reported Incentives for Cooperation: DOJ emphasized its commitment to incentivizing self-disclosure and cooperation, noting that several settlements reflected credits, resulting in reduced payments, for parties who self-reported misconduct, assisted in investigations, and/or implemented remedial measures.

Implications

Given the increases in FCA recoveries, the volume of FCA cases, and the massive potential exposure for entities directly or indirectly receiving federal funds, parties should carefully evaluate all strategic options, ranging from self-disclosure and cooperation to active litigation, when responding to FCA allegations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Heather O'Shea
Heather O'Shea
Photo of B. Kurt Copper
B. Kurt Copper
Photo of David M. DeVito
David M. DeVito
Photo of Louis P. Gabel
Louis P. Gabel
Photo of Justin Herdman
Justin Herdman
Photo of Karen Hewitt
Karen Hewitt
Photo of Laura Laemmle-Weidenfeld
Laura Laemmle-Weidenfeld
Photo of Rebecca C. Martin
Rebecca C. Martin
Photo of Kristen McDonald
Kristen McDonald
Photo of Jack A. Kimble
Jack A. Kimble
Photo of Jessica M. Sarkis
Jessica M. Sarkis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More