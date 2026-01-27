ARTICLE
27 January 2026

OCR Kicks Off 2026 With Reminders About "System Hardening" For HIPAA Covered Entities

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
The January 2026 Cybersecurity Newsletter released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights focuses on the importance of "system hardening" methods to help protect electronic protected health information.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lisa Prather
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The January 2026 Cybersecurity Newsletter released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights focuses on the importance of "system hardening" methods to help protect electronic protected health information. The newsletter provides HIPAA-covered entities with reminders about system processes to implement or monitor, suggestions and tips to consider for those processes, and links to resources that may be useful in relation to those processes.

System hardening and security baselines can be an effective means to enhance security, and for regulated entities to protect ePHI. However, defining, creating, and applying system hardening techniques is not a one-and-done exercise.

www.hhs.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lisa Prather
Lisa Prather
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More