2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for health care
reimbursement.
From major CMS payment rules to evolving disclosure requirements, AI scrutiny, and mounting pressure on providers across the care continuum, the 2026 Health Care Reimbursement Newsletter highlights the developments you need to understand now to stay ahead.
In this issue:
- 2025 Wrap-Up: Key CMS Enrollment Changes and Disclosure Developments
- What Hospitals & ASCs Need to Know About the 2026 Outpatient Prospective Payment and ASC Final Rule
- Durable Medical Equipment Update
- 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule Highlights
- Forecasting Medicaid Challenges for Providers in 2026
- Rural Health Providers Face a Tough Financial Road in 2026 – Will the Rural Health Transformation Program Save Them?
- Medicare Advantage Reimbursement Implications from the 2027 Proposed Rule
- Looking Ahead to 2026: CMS Finalizes Significant Hospice & Home Health Updates
- Challenges to Health Plans' Use of AI in Claims Determinations
- Year-End Reflections for 340B Covered Entities Navigating Change: Key Developments Shaping the 340B Program in 2025
- Looking Forward: Key Highlights of the Skilled Nursing Facility Payment Rule
- No Surprises, Real Consequences: NSA Litigation And Provider Payment In 2026
- The Latest in Government Audits: Lessons from 2025 and Looking Ahead to 2026
- Top 5 Reimbursement Highlights for Behavioral Health Care Providers in 2026
- DC Update: The Uncertain Future of ACA Subsidies
- Key Highlights from the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment Final Rule
- Telehealth at a Crossroads in 2025
Resources
