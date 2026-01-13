ARTICLE
13 January 2026

Dr. David Miller's Blueprint For The Future Of Academic Medicine (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
What does it take to lead at the intersection of care delivery, research and education? David Miller, M.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine and EVP for Medical Affairs at the...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Chris George and David J. Shulkin
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Law Department Performance topic(s)

What does it take to lead at the intersection of care delivery, research and education? David Miller, M.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine and EVP for Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan joins A&M's Chris George and David Shulkin, M.D. to unpack how bold leadership and long-term thinking are redefining what's possible in academic medicine.

Download the transcript

Click here to access all episodes in this podcast series.

Originally published 7 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris George
Chris George
Photo of David J. Shulkin
David J. Shulkin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More