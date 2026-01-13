Dr. David Miller's Blueprint For The Future Of Academic Medicine (Video)

self

What does it take to lead at the intersection of care delivery, research and education? David Miller, M.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine and EVP for Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan joins A&M's Chris George and David Shulkin, M.D. to unpack how bold leadership and long-term thinking are redefining what's possible in academic medicine.

Originally published 7 January 2025

