Illinois Extends Compliance Deadline For Non-Resident PICs To March 30, 2026

On December 19, 2025, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued a variance that extends the deadline in 68 Ill. Adm. Code 1330.550(a) requiring pharmacists-in-charge of nonresident pharmacies to be licensed in Illinois. Originally, the rule required Illinois licensure beginning January 1, 2026, but IDFPR extended the deadline to March 30, 2026 to help avoid disruption in care for Illinois patients who rely on nonresident pharmacies.

We encourage impacted nonresident pharmacies to confirm their designated PIC's Illinois licensure status and, where licensure is still needed, to submit Illinois pharmacist license applications promptly to allow adequate time for processing and to ensure compliance by the new March 30, 2026 deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.