Federal Legislation Enhances Pharmacist Role In Prescribing Buprenorphine

On December 1, 2025, the President signed into law the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act, a significant legislative development aimed at expanding access to treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). A key provision within this law empowers pharmacists and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) to provide specialized continuing education (CE) to enable pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine, an FDA-approved medication for OUD.

Empowering Pharmacists to Support OUD Treatment

This legislation not only reauthorizes vital programs focused on substance use disorder prevention and recovery but also creates a pathway for pharmacists to play a more active role in addressing the opioid crisis. Once states authorize pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine, these healthcare professionals can obtain the necessary CE training to meet legal requirements and maintain their DEA registration. Specifically, the legislation permits the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and the ACPE to offer eight hours of CPE training for pharmacists in prescribing buprenorphine. The law retroactively takes effect from December 29, 2022, ensuring ongoing support for these initiatives.

Understanding Buprenorphine and Its Impact

Buprenorphine is a prescription opioid medication used primarily to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms and preventing other opioids from producing their euphoric effects, thereby reducing the risk of misuse. It's a partial opioid agonist, meaning it activates opioid receptors but less intensely than drugs like heroin or oxycodone, making it a safer, effective tool for recovery when part of a comprehensive treatment plan with counseling. Buprenorphine alleviates withdrawal symptoms, diminishes cravings and supports long-term recovery efforts. It is available in various formulations, including sublingual tablets, films, implants and injectables, often combined with naltrexone for added efficacy.

Expanding Access to OUD Treatment

One of the most transformative aspects of this law is the potential to increase access to buprenorphine treatment:

Direct Pharmacy Access: Patients can now obtain prescriptions directly from pharmacies without needing a prior consultation with a doctor, streamlining the treatment process and reducing barriers.

Patients can now obtain prescriptions directly from pharmacies without needing a prior consultation with a doctor, streamlining the treatment process and reducing barriers. Cost Savings: Eliminating the need for a doctor's visit can lower costs, particularly benefiting individuals without insurance or those with high-deductible plans.

Eliminating the need for a doctor's visit can lower costs, particularly benefiting individuals without insurance or those with high-deductible plans. Privacy and Confidentiality: Patients seeking anonymity can avoid using insurance, which might disclose their treatment to employers or other third parties.

Implications for the Future

This legislative change represents a critical step toward expanding treatment options for individuals battling OUD. By enabling pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine, the law aims to reduce treatment gaps, enhance accessibility, and support community-based recovery efforts. As states implement these provisions, pharmacists will be instrumental in delivering timely, discreet and cost-effective care to those in need.

Conclusion

The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 marks a pivotal shift in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Through expanded pharmacist authority and targeted education, this law fosters a more accessible, patient-centered approach to OUD treatment, ultimately contributing to healthier communities nationwide.

