Bridging The Gap: Maine's New Law Empowers Pharmacies And Pharmacists To Improve Rural Access To Medications

A new state law in Maine aims to transform healthcare access in rural communities by enabling retail pharmacies to operate remote dispensing sites. Spearheaded by Sen. Brad Farrin (R-Norridgewock), this legislation responds to longstanding concerns about "pharmacy deserts"—areas where residents struggle to access local pharmacies, often requiring long drives of 60, 90 miles or more.

The Need for Change

During the legislative session, Farrin highlighted the urgency of addressing these gaps. "We call them pharmacy deserts where people couldn't get access," Farrin explained. "We used to have the mom-and-pop pharmacies on every corner. Now, some people have to drive 60, 90 miles just to fill a prescription." The closure of small local pharmacies has left many Mainers, especially seniors and those with limited transportation, vulnerable to medication access issues.

Legislative Details and Goals

The legislation, LD 239, was signed into law by Governor Janet Mills in May. It mandates the Maine Board of Pharmacy to adopt rules by June 2026 establishing the criteria for licensure of remote dispensing sites. These sites will serve as vital access points, particularly in areas where retail pharmacy services are lacking.

Key provisions include:

Requiring applicants to demonstrate that the geographic area lacks adequate access to retail pharmacies.

Mandating that a licensed pharmacist supervise remote dispensing activities.

Establishing procedures for patient counseling via telehealth services.

Setting minimum staffing levels for pharmacy technicians at remote sites.

Developing protocols for record-keeping, security and surveillance.

Balancing Innovation with Caution

While the law opens exciting opportunities, it has prompted cautious discussion within the pharmacy community. During a public hearing in February, the Maine Pharmacy Association expressed neutrality, noting that rural residents can already work with existing licensed pharmacies to obtain medications. Amy Downing, the association's executive director, emphasized the importance of pharmacists' roles in healthcare delivery, expressing concern over models that might lack pharmacist presence onsite.

Supporters, including the Maine Council on Aging, argue that the legislation is critical for vulnerable populations. "Older Mainers who depend on others for transportation or workers who commute long distances are particularly impacted by a lack of local pharmacy services," said Marge Kilkelly, policy consultant for the council.

A Win for Rural Mainers

For Farrin, the bill represents a significant win for residents of remote communities like Jackman, just 16 miles from the Canadian border. "The whole intent was to enable a sort of 'sub-EMS' model—filling prescriptions locally so residents don't have to travel far," he said. This initiative aims to bring essential medications closer to those who need them most, ensuring timely treatment and improved health outcomes.

What This Means for Your Pharmacy

Pharmacies and pharmacists have a unique opportunity to lead in this new frontier of healthcare delivery. Establishing remote dispensing sites can:

Improve access for underserved populations.

Enable innovative service delivery via telehealth supervision.

Comply with upcoming regulatory requirements, positioning your pharmacy as a healthcare leader.

Getting Ready for the Future

As Maine moves toward implementing these rules, pharmacies should start planning:

Identify rural areas with limited pharmacy access.

Develop staffing and security protocols aligned with upcoming regulations.

Engage with the Maine Board of Pharmacy to stay informed on rule development.

Conclusion

Maine's new law marks a transformative milestone in the pursuit of equitable healthcare access for all residents, particularly in addressing the longstanding issues caused by pharmacy deserts across the state. Pharmacies and pharmacists are encouraged to stay informed about this legislation and actively engage with the regulatory process. As the Maine Board of Pharmacy adopts additional rules in June 2026, pharmacies and pharmacists influence and input can help shape policies that best serve your communities and ensure the successful implementation of remote dispensing sites.

