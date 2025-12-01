Can A Chemically Synthesised Medicine Be Authorised As A Generic Of A Biological Medicine? And Who Can Challenge This?

On 23 October 2025, Advocate General ("AG") Emiliou delivered his opinion in Case C-118/24: Laboratoires Eurogenerics and Theramex France.1

The AG opines on three key questions regarding the use of the decentralised procedure for generic medicinal products:

(i) The national courts of the EU Member States are allowed by EU law to judicially review the legality of a marketing authorisation ("MA") granted via the decentralised abridged procedure where it is alleged that the medicinal product in question does not meet the criteria of a generic medicinal product. This is applies even if the judicial review is conducted by a national court in an EU Member State other that the reference Member State for the decentralised marketing authorisation procedure. (ii) The applicant seeking such judicial review does not need to be the marketing authorisation holder for the reference medicinal product or the applicant for the generic marketing authorisation. The applicant could also be a third party with a vested interest, such as the marketing authorisation holder for a biosimilar medicinal product which will be competing with the newly authorised generic medicinal product. This conclusion by the AG remains unaffected by the fact that such applicant may not be admissible if the action was brought at EU level to the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") if the direct and individual concern of the applicant is not demonstrated. According to the AG, it is for the EU Member States in the framework of their procedural autonomy to decide whether a right to challenge an MA exists in these circumstances. (iii) Chemically synthesised products are not precluded from meeting the criteria to be a generic of a reference biological medicinal product.

This third finding will, if followed by the CJEU, also apply to the centralised marketing authorisation procedure and arguably facilitate market access for synthetic copies of biological medicinal products. It would mean that, in practice, applicants for generics of biological medicinal products would not be required to submit additional pre-clinical and/or clinical data (as opposed to biosimilar applicants) and may potentially benefit, once authorised, from more advantageous pricing and reimbursement conditions (e.g., substitutability at pharmacy level which may not be available for biosimilar medicinal products).

Factual Background

In 2003, the European Commission granted a centralised MA to Eli Lilly Nederland BV for Forsteo, a biological medicinal product containing the active substance teriparatide for the treatment of osteoporosis, in the form of a solution for injection in a pre-filled pen.

In 2019, Biogaran SAS ("Biogaran") applied for MAs for its product which contained the same active substance and was in the same pharmaceutical form as Forsteo, using the abridged procedure for generic medicinal products (Article 10(1) Directive 2001/83). The difference was that the teriparatide used in Biogaran's product was derived from a chemical synthesis, unlike Forsteo. The application was made via the decentralised procedure with Germany as the reference Member State, and France as one of the concerned Member States.

Two MA holders for biosimilars of Forsteo, produced from a biological source, brought an action against the French authority, seeking annulment of the MA granted to Biogaran. They argued that Biogaran's product had been developed by means of a chemical synthesis, and therefore it cannot be authorised as a generic version of Forsteo, which has been obtained biologically.

Can a chemical medicinal product be a generic of a biological medicinal product?

The AG held that the Directive does not preclude an MA from being granted for a chemical medicinal product as a generic of a biological reference medicinal product.

The AG noted that many biological active substances are characterised by microheterogeneity i.e., they have a certain degree of inherent variability due to slight changes in the molecular structure. By contrast, microheterogeneity does not occur in a chemically synthesised product. Whether microheterogeneity actually occurred in Forsteo, and the exact differences it might have caused with Biogaran's product, was for the EU Member State referring court to verify.

However, the AG drew attention to the various elements of the definition of a generic medicinal product under Article 10(2)(b), namely, the generic and the reference medicinal product should have:

the same qualitative and quantitative composition in active substances;

the same pharmaceutical form; and

bioequivalence.

The AG noted that microheterogeneity may mean there will be a difference of molecular structure between a biological and chemical product, but found that this does not preclude the condition of the 'same qualitative and quantitative composition in active substances' being met.

In his reasoning, the AG referred to the clarification in the definition in Article 10(2)(b) of the Directive which states 'the different salts, esters, ethers, isomers, mixtures of isomers, complexes or derivatives of an active substance shall be considered to be the same active substance, unless they differ significantly in properties with regard to safety and/or efficacy'. These differences can lead to changes in the precise molecular structure, and this may lead to the need for additional proof of the safety and efficacy, but the AG argues that the legislature did not intend for those differences to preclude a medicinal product from being considered a generic.

The AG also considered Article 10(4) of the Directive on biosimilar medicinal products. Under that provision, 'where a biological medicinal product which is similar to a reference biological product does not meet the conditions in the definition of generic medicinal products, owing to, in particular, differences relating to raw materials or differences in manufacturing processes of the biological medicinal product and the reference biological medicinal product, the results of appropriate pre-clinical tests or clinical trials relating to these conditions must be provided' to obtain a marketing authorisation (emphasis added).

The AG rejected arguments that Article 10(1) was therefore reserved to chemical products, and argued that the existence of Article 10(4) actually supports his answer. The AG argues that Article 10(4) shows that the Directive acknowledges the particular difficulty of a biological product in 'copying' another biological product in an identical manner, while not excluding that possibility in absolute terms.

The AG also rejected arguments that allowing a chemical generic of a biological medicinal product works against the Directive's aim to avoid obstacles in the development of the pharmaceutical industry and trade in medicinal products as the generic application can only be made after data protection has expired. In addition, not allowing the generic to refer to a biological medicinal product would mean the applicant for the chemical product would be required to conduct pre-clinical tests and trials (which the regulatory framework seeks to limit) and could result in depriving the market of an alternative product or would negatively affect its price.

Concluding thoughts

Whether the CJEU agrees with AG Emiliou remains to be seen. In particular, AG Emiliou's answer to this question is certainly intriguing and, if followed by the CJEU, may potentially facilitate market access for synthetic copies of biological medicinal products, as discussed in the introduction. This would certainly have significant practical implications in the EU.

The AG deferred to the referring French national court to ascertain whether the chemically synthesised product actually does meet the definition of generic medicinal products for a biological reference product on the particular set of facts. If the AG Opinion is followed by the CJEU, this is likely to mean national authorities will be faced with determining the exact evidential requirements that companies will need to meet to use the Article 10(1) procedure with a chemically synthesised product and using biological reference medicinal products.

Footnote

1 ECLI:EU:C:2025:815

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.