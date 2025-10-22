From Rare Genes To Precision Health: $80M In New NIH Funding To Study Longer, Healthier Lives

The Long Life Family Study (LLFS) is a multi-decade, multicenter research program designed to uncover the genetic and biological factors that contribute to exceptional human longevity and healthy aging.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Criminal Law, Government, Public Sector and Insurance topic(s)

The Long Life Family Study (LLFS) is a multi-decade, multicenter research program designed to uncover the genetic and biological factors that contribute to exceptional human longevity and healthy aging. First launched in the mid-2000s, LLFS recruited nearly 5,000 individuals from 539 families across the U.S. and Denmark — families enriched for long life spans — spanning three generations, with the oldest members averaging around 90 years at recruitment.

Previously, the project received $68 million over five years in 2019 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute on Aging, with Washington University in St. Louis leading as the coordinating and analysis center alongside partner field sites at Boston University, Columbia University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Southern Denmark. Recently, NIH extended funding with an additional $80 million over five years, allowing LLFS to operate through 2030. To date, more than 5,400 individuals have been enrolled and followed through repeated in-home assessments over nearly 20 years.

The current phase incorporates cutting-edge "long-read" whole-genome sequencing with PacBio technology (up to 7,800 samples), epigenomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiome analysis, enabling detection of rare protective variants, methylation patterns, and other biological markers that standard approaches often miss.

Impact for Precision Medicine

LLFS's search for rare, protective genetic variants and the integration of multi-omics with detailed phenotypic and longitudinal data align closely with precision health goals, using genetic signatures to predict disease resistance, tailor preventive strategies, and develop therapies targeted to individual biological profiles. The study's cross-generational design also helps identify life-course and environmental factors that may modify genetic risk or resilience.

In an era of overall tightening federal research budgets, this sustained and expanded NIH investment underscores the perceived high impact of LLFS. The findings could directly inform personalized aging interventions, biomarker development, and therapies aimed at extending both lifespan and health span. The scale and longitudinal depth of LLFS will undoubtedly impact geriatrics, chronic disease prevention, and public health policy.

References:

Family Longevity Study Wins $80M in NIH Funding, Will Sequence up to 7.8K Participants With PacBio

Washington University-Led Team Wins Five-Year, $68M NIH Grant for Longevity Sequencing Study

NIH Awards $68m to Washington University St. Louis for Health Longevity Study

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.