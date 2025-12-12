ARTICLE
12 December 2025

FDA Approves Lupin's Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar, ARMLUPEG

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
Lupin Limited announced on December 1 that it received FDA approval for its biosimilar product, ARMLUPEG (pegfilgrastim-unne).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Timothy Beavers
Timothy Beavers’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

Lupin Limited announced on December 1 that it received FDA approval for its biosimilar product, ARMLUPEG (pegfilgrastim-unne). ARMLUPEG is approved as a 6 mg/0.6 mL single-dose prefilled syringe presentation, referencing Amgen's NEULASTA. ARMLUPEG is indicated to decrease the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies who are receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs and to increase survival rates in individuals with hematopoietic subsyndrome of acute radiation syndrome.

Lupin also announced last week that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics for the commercialization of ARMLUPEG. Under the terms of the agreement, Valorum will be responsible for the commercialization and distribution of ARMLUPEG in the United States, and Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product and will receive an upfront license fee and a royalty payment on net sales.

There are currently six other FDA-approved biosimilars referencing NEULASTA: Biocon's FULPHILA (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), Amneal's FYLNETRA (pegfilgrastim-pbbk), Pfizer's NYVEPRIA (pegfilgrastim-apgf), Fresenius Kabi's STIMUFEND (pegfilgrastim-fpgk), Accord's UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), and Sandoz's ZIEXTENZO (pegfilgrastim-bmez).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Timothy Beavers
Timothy Beavers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More