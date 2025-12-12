ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Aligning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations With Best Practices From Peer, Developed Countries (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
This memorandum directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review best practices from peer, developed countries for core childhood vaccination recommendations. If those best practices are found superior to the United States's current recommendations, they are further directed to update the U.S. core childhood vaccine schedule while preserving access to existing vaccines.

