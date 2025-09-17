ARTICLE
17 September 2025

The Journey To Better Healthcare With Ben Kruger (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice.

In this episode of 'The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide,' host Candace Dellacona welcomes Ben Kruger, a thought leader in modern healthcare.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Candace Dellacona

In this episode of 'The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide,' host Candace Dellacona welcomes Ben Kruger, a thought leader in modern healthcare. Ben shares his journey from a career in Hollywood to co-founding Sollis Health, a company providing concierge urgent and emergent care, and his latest venture, Appian, which aims to holistically support aging adults and their families.

Ben discusses the inspiration behind his ventures, the complexities of the US healthcare system, and the importance of proactive planning in aging well. The conversation emphasizes the significance of early engagement, active listening, and creating a supportive infrastructure for aging loved ones, touching on the emotional and logistical challenges faced by the sandwich generation.

Connect with Ben on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-kruger-35a745b/

Resources

Candace Dellacona
