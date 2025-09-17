The Journey To Better Healthcare With Ben Kruger (Video)

In this episode of 'The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide,' host Candace Dellacona welcomes Ben Kruger, a thought leader in modern healthcare. Ben shares his journey from a career in Hollywood to co-founding Sollis Health, a company providing concierge urgent and emergent care, and his latest venture, Appian, which aims to holistically support aging adults and their families.

Ben discusses the inspiration behind his ventures, the complexities of the US healthcare system, and the importance of proactive planning in aging well. The conversation emphasizes the significance of early engagement, active listening, and creating a supportive infrastructure for aging loved ones, touching on the emotional and logistical challenges faced by the sandwich generation.

Connect with Ben on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-kruger-35a745b/

