Redefining Healthcare Leadership: Dr. Heather Farley On The Inaugural Role Of Chief Well-being Officer At MUSC (Video)

In our latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, A&M Healthcare Industry Group's David Shulkin, M.D. and Bionca Jones were joined by Heather Farley, M.D., MHCDS, former inaugural Chief Well-being Officer and Professor of Emergency Medicine at MUSC, for a pivotal conversation around a multi-model approach to employee well-being and professional fulfillment. Dr. Farley's moonshot redefines how we evaluate the employee experience and encourages the healthcare community to adopt a more comprehensive approach.

Originally published 7 October 2025

