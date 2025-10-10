ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Redefining Healthcare Leadership: Dr. Heather Farley On The Inaugural Role Of Chief Well-being Officer At MUSC (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
In our latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, A&M Healthcare Industry Group's David Shulkin, M.D. and Bionca Jones were joined by Heather Farley, M.D., MHCDS, former inaugural Chief Well-being Officer...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Bionca Jones and David J. Shulkin
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Law Practice Management, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

In our latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, A&M Healthcare Industry Group's David Shulkin, M.D. and Bionca Jones were joined by Heather Farley, M.D., MHCDS, former inaugural Chief Well-being Officer and Professor of Emergency Medicine at MUSC, for a pivotal conversation around a multi-model approach to employee well-being and professional fulfillment. Dr. Farley's moonshot redefines how we evaluate the employee experience and encourages the healthcare community to adopt a more comprehensive approach.

Click here to access all episodes in this podcast series.

Originally published 7 October 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bionca Jones
Bionca Jones
Photo of David J. Shulkin
David J. Shulkin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More