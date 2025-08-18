Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 67

Calendar of Events

SEPTEMBER 17-19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, Florida

Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings togethe dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community.

For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 26-28, 2025

ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit

Charlotte, NC

For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 3, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 10th Annual Healt IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference

Chicago, IL

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 2-4, 2025

7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy

UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center

Charlottesville, Virginia

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

Society of Interventional Radiology Edge 2025

San Diego, CA

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

American Vein & Lymphatic Society 39th Annual Congress

Washington, DC

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 3-4, 2025

Becker's 4th Annual Fall 2025 Payers Issue Roundtable

Chicago, IL

For more information, please click here .

NOVEMBER 3-6, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 13th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable

Chicago, IL

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 5-9, 2025

ASN: Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 1-4, 2026

American Venous Forum 2026 Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 19-21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

OCTOBER 21-25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026 Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

Dialysis & Nephrology DIGEST

Nephrology and Dialysis

JUNE 24, 2025

Concerns grow over for-profit dialysis chains as research links consolidation to poorer patient outcomes

An investigation highlighted concerns about for-profit dialysis clinics in the U.S., which are linked to worse patient outcomes and reduced transplant access. DaVita and Fresenius, controlling over 60% of dialysis centers, are part of the for-profit companies making up nearly 80% of the market. Research indicates that after large companies acquired smaller clinics, there were negative changes such as less trained staff replacing experienced nurses, increased patient loads per employee and shifts in medication administration. These changes may contribute to higher mortality rates among U.S. dialysis patients compared to other developed countries.

Source: Legal Reader

JUNE 27, 2025

CMS ends Kidney Care First model, overhauls CKCC framework in bid for sustainable, scalable value-based kidney care

The CMS announced the early termination of the Kidney Care First (KCF) model and major revisions to its remaining Kidney Care Choices (KCC) tracks, citing financial underperformance and limited scalability. The KCF model will end in December 2025 after losing $304 million in 2023, while CKCC tracks will continue through 2027 under stricter financial terms. Reforms include benchmark discounting, slashed capitation payments, elimination of transplant bonuses and expanded geographic eligibility. The changes mark a shift toward larger, entity-based kidney care models, with CMS emphasizing fiscal discipline, operational scale and measurable outcomes.

Source: Benesch

JUNE 27, 2025

California union calls on Bain Capital to ensure U.S. Renal Care, Satellite Healthcare uphold ESG values

U.S. Renal Care, a Bain-owned company, took control of Satellite Healthcare in 2023. The SEIU-UHW urges the investment firm to encourage its companies to adhere to Bain's policies on fairness, safety and respect for workers. Since Bain's takeover, unionized caregivers claim they faced cuts to retirement benefits and resistance to unionization, despite voting to join SEIU-UHW over 30 months ago. Workers are demanding a fair contract with better wages, safe staffing and protection for their right to organize. Their efforts aim to address staffing shortages and end union-busting practices that they say undermine patient and worker well-being.

Source: SEIU-UHW

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.