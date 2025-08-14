Roadmap To Strengthen Maryland's Public Behavioral Health System For Children, Youth And Families

This Roadmap was prepared by the Maryland Coalition of Families and Manatt Health in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration.

In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration and the Maryland Coalition of Families, Manatt Health Senior Managing Director Jocelyn Guyer, Senior Manager Gina Rogari and Consultant Michaiah Parker helped to develop a Roadmap for strengthening Maryland's public behavioral health system (PBHS) to better meet the needs of children, youth and families; prioritize equity; and improve access to home and community-based care. Building upon work already underway, the Roadmap sets forth a vision for the PBHS, as well as goals and specific strategies to achieve this vision.

Read the full roadmap.

