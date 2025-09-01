Stark Integrity Podcast: 2025 Healthcare Enforcement Priorities, Compliance Officer, Don't Shoot The Messenger, WRVUs And Modifier 25

Check out the latest episodes on the Stark Integrity podcast hosted by Nelson Mullins' Nashville partner Bob Wade, with an episode featuring Nelson Mullins partner Brook Andrews.

2025 Healthcare Enforcement Priorities: A Discussion with Brook Andrews, Partner at Nelson Mullins

Audit yourself. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade tackles the 2025 healthcare enforcement priorities with Brook Andrews, Partner at Nelson Mullins. Hear why healthcare enforcement is not going away, how the government's healthcare enforcement tools will continue to get better, how to build a culture of transparency, who healthcare enforcement is targeting, and the parable of the blind men and the elephant.

Compliance Officer: You Are Not an Independent Auditor

Auditor: you are not a Compliance Officer. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade dives into the complementary roles of Compliance Officer and Auditor. Hear the difference between the two roles, what each position is responsible for, why the roles are separate & distinct, the history of the Charles Horton Cooley looking-glass self quote, and some notable Hamilton lyrics.

Don't Shoot the Messenger

Don't shoot the messenger. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explores the nature of delivering bad news as a Compliance Officer & beyond. Hear how to deliver bad news, why you should soften the soil, how to use the sandwich approach when delivering bad news, the dangers of sugarcoating, and the history of the phrase Don't Shoot the Messenger.

wRVUs and Modifier 25: Did the Physician "Go the Extra Mile"?

The misuse of Modifier 25 can result in overcompensation if the physician is being compensated through a wRVU productivity model. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade lays out the connection between Modifier 25 and wRVUs as they relate to the Stark Law. Hear what questions to ask when it comes to Modifier 25, how to document separateness & significance, the connection between auditing for Modifier 25 and the Stark Law, the 4 criteria to use with Modifier 25, and the origin of Going the Extra Mile.

