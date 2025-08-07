Creatine Is The Next Big Thing In Food And Beverage. Here's Why.

Full disclosure, I've been supplementing with creatine for nearly two decades. I was initially reluctant to do so because I was led to believe (falsely, it turns out) that creatine was only for bodybuilders who were looking to get "swole." Indeed, within the small gym-bro community where I work out, some guys claimed a side-effect of creatine was "muscle puffiness" due to water retention, which impeded looking "shredded" or fit. But I started doing my own research and found that creatine is probably the most studied supplement in the world. And, if used in appropriate doses – typically 5 mg per day – along with a healthy diet, creatine promotes muscle preservation and growth with virtually no side effects. So, I started supplementing. And apparently, I was ahead of my time.

Health and wellness is taking over the food and beverage sector. And with it, the search for "hero" ingredients. Enter creatine, which has a global market estimated at $1.11 billion and growing at a staggering rate. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of its health benefits not only for muscle development, but also in terms of enhanced energy, better memory, problem solving, and quicker thinking. New products are being developed to meet increased demand including flavored powders, gummies, smoothies, and using creatine as an additive to health-forward food and beverage recipes.

I know, this all sounds too good to be true. But take it from someone who swears by his daily dose of creatine – it is NOT a miracle drug. The effects of creatine are subtle and accrue over time. It will not give you the body of Chris Hemsworth or the mind of Albert Einstein. Creatine will, however, almost certainly improve your overall health. And, as it increases in popularity, more consumers will become aware of and hopefully partake of its benefits.

"For years, creatine was seen as a supplement for bodybuilders or people wanting to bulk up ... But that's changing fast. People are starting to understand that creatine isn't just about muscle but also about energy. It plays a fundamental role in how our cells produce and use energy, so it naturally impacts everything from your performance and recovery to brain function." www.foodnavigator.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.