23 June 2025

Another Change To NIH Grant Civil Rights Terms And Conditions

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a notice on June 12, 2025, rescinding recent civil rights–related changes to the terms and conditions governing federally funded research (the Rescission).
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a notice on June 12, 2025, rescinding recent civil rights–related changes to the terms and conditions governing federally funded research (the Rescission). Effective immediately, Notice NOT-OD-25-090 (the Notice), which originally mandated those changes, is no longer in effect. Among other things, the Notice prohibited the operation or promotion of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs in violation of federal law. We describe the requirements of the Notice in a previous post.

The Rescission indicates that it rescinds only the language of the Notice and that other NIH Grants Policy Statement civil rights requirements remain in effect. NIH is "awaiting further Federal-wide guidance" and anticipates providing future updates to researchers and research institutions.

Holland & Knight's Healthcare Regulatory Compliance attorneys will continue monitoring these rapidly changing developments and are available to assist funding recipients as they navigate evolving requirements.

