Using Patient Photos In Marketing? OCR Settlement Highlights HIPAA Compliance Requirements

Businesses across many industries naturally want to showcase their satisfied customers. Whether it's a university featuring successful graduates, a retailer highlighting happy shoppers, or a healthcare facility showcasing thriving patients, these real-world testimonials can be powerful marketing tools. However, when it comes to healthcare providers subject to HIPAA, using patient images and information for promotional purposes requires careful navigation of both federal privacy rules and state law requirements.

In a recent case, the failure to comply with these requirements resulted in a $182,000 fine and a two year compliance program for a Delaware nursing home, according to the resolution agreement.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which enforces the HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules, recently announced an enforcement action that serves as an important reminder of these obligations. The case involved a nursing home that posted photographs of approximately 150 facility residents over a period of time to its social media page. These postings were part of a campaign to highlight the success residents were achieving at the nursing home. When a resident complained to OCR, the agency investigated and found the covered entity had not obtained the required HIPAA authorizations or complied with breach notification requirements. The enforcement actions that followed underscore that even seemingly benign marketing practices can trigger significant compliance issues under HIPAA.

Understanding HIPAA's Authorization Requirements

Under HIPAA, covered entities may generally use and disclose protected health information (PHI) for treatment, payment, and healthcare operations, and certain other purposes, without patient authorization. Marketing activities, however, fall outside these permissible uses. In the OCR investigation, the covered entity didn't simply share photographs—it also disclosed information about residents' care to tell "success stories" of patients at their facilities. This combination of visual identification and health information, according to the OCR, constituted a use of PHI requiring express patient authorization under HIPAA.

The authorization requirement isn't merely a technicality. HIPAA authorizations must meet specific regulatory standards, such as a clear description of the information to be disclosed, the purpose of the disclosure, and a date or event after which the authorization will cease to be valid. A patient's informal agreement or willingness to participate doesn't satisfy these requirements.

The Breach Notification Complication

The OCR investigation revealed another compliance failure: not providing the required breach notification. Under HIPAA's Breach Notification Rule, a disclosure not permitted under the Privacy Rule can constitute a reportable breach requiring notification to affected individuals and potentially to OCR and the media. This means that a marketing misstep can go beyond just failing to get an authorization.

Lessons from Social Media Cases

This isn't an isolated concern. Similar issues have arisen when healthcare providers, such as dentists and other practitioners, responded to patient complaints on platforms like Google and Yelp. Well-intentioned responses that acknowledge treating a patient or try to resolve the patient's concerns can violate HIPAA. These cases make clear that covered entities must think carefully about any use or disclosure of patient information outside the core functions of treatment, payment, and healthcare operations, even when the patient may have disclosed the same information already.

State Law Adds Another Layer, Including for Regulation of AI and Biometrics

HIPAA compliance alone may not be sufficient, particularly when potentially more stringent protections exist at state law. Many states have laws and common law obligations requiring consent before using a person's image or likeness for commercial purposes, as well as specifics concerning what that consent should look like. Covered entities must ensure they're meeting both HIPAA authorization requirements and any applicable state law consent requirements. They also should be sure to understand the technologies they are using, including whether they are inadvertently collecting biometric data.

Looking ahead, covered entities should be aware that several states have begun enacting or amending laws addressing how businesses can use digital replicas of individuals, particularly in the AI context. As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt AI technologies, questions about using patient images or data to create or train AI systems, will require careful analysis under both existing HIPAA rules and these emerging state laws.

The Bottom Line

The message for HIPAA covered entities is clear: think before you post, promote, or publicize to good work you do for your patients. Even when patients are willing participants in marketing efforts, formal HIPAA authorizations and state law consents may be required. The cost of non-compliance—including financial settlements, required corrective action plans, and reputational harm—far exceeds the investment in proper authorization processes. When in doubt about whether patient information can be used for a particular purpose, covered entities should consult with privacy counsel to ensure full compliance with both federal and state requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.