Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (Podcast)

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Jen Mika about best practices that providers should keep in mind to combat elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Jen Mika is a counsel in Crowell's DC office and is considered a leading authority on Elder Law in the District of Columbia. Jen was the District of Columbia's first prosecutor solely focused on investigating and prosecuting financial exploitation of elders and vulnerable adults.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

