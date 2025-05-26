The Make America Healthy Again Commission: 100 Days Of Action On Food And Nutrition

The Administration has signaled that it will release its first Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission report as early as today. The MAHA Commission was created in February 2025 with a goal of investigating and addressing the contributing causes of "the childhood chronic disease crisis." The MAHA Commission will focus on many components of health, one of which is improving the food supply and nutrition of all Americans. President Trump appointed Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. to lead the effort, given Kennedy's longstanding interest in addressing the proliferation and negative health impacts of food dyes, ultra processed foods and seed oils. Underscoring the Trump Administration's commitment to these goals, the Fiscal Year 2026 Discretionary Budget Request to Congress included $500 million for MAHA initiatives. The first of the required deliverables under the MAHA Commission Executive Order, the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment"—which is intended to review the contributing factors of chronic diseases in children and to identify and evaluate existing federal programs intended to prevent and treat childhood health issues—is set to be released today. Manatt Health will provide in-depth analysis of the MAHA Commission report and implications for nutrition after its release.

Notably, the Trump Administration has not waited for the release of Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment to make progress in furthering the goals of the MAHA Commission. Throughout the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, HHS, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), under the leadership of Secretary Brooke Rollins, have pursued a range of food- and nutrition-related initiatives, many of which have bipartisan support in Congress. These actions are occurring during significant staffing cuts, departures and proposed budget reductions to food programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), initiated by the Trump Administration and pending in Congress. The effectiveness of the MAHA Commission in fulfilling the goal of addressing childhood chronic illness as it relates to food and nutrition will ultimately be influenced by the outcome of these funding and staffing cuts.

This article describes some of these key federal actions pursued in the initial months by the Trump Administration.

Key Food and Nutrition Activities:

Conclusion

Secretaries Kennedy and Rollins have consistently reiterated the Trump Administration's commitment to fulfilling the goals of the MAHA initiative and have rapidly made progress in that effort. While they have signaled their intent to clamp down on the proliferation of ultra-processed foods, there remains substantial work to actually revise the GRAS final rule, pressure the food industry to voluntarily ban all petroleum-based dyes, and update and fund the school food program to prioritize healthy, whole foods. However, the level of interest by the Trump Administration in improving Americans' access to healthy and wholesome food is unprecedented in recent years

