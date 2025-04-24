Health-e Law Episode 17: Navigating AI: Governance And Innovation At UCSD Health With Ron Skillens Of UCSD Health (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Ron Skillens, Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer at UC San Diego Health, joins host Michael Orlando to discuss the transformative potential of AI in healthcare and the importance of balancing innovation with compliance.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

How could AI transform patient care and hospital operations in the next five years?

With health data being as sensitive and valuable as it is, why is an AI governance structure crucial for the creative and compliant use of AI?

How can AI usage be effectively managed and coordinated between stakeholders to strike the right balance of innovation and risk?

What have been some of the biggest challenges and lessons learned when establishing an AI governance structure?

In what ways does patient interest shape the evaluation of AI applications in healthcare?

What is the best way to keep staff and stakeholders updated on the latest AI advancements, emerging trends and best practices?

About Ron Skillens

Ron Skillens is the chief compliance and privacy officer for UC San Diego Health. He is responsible for the mitigation of compliance and regulatory risks, pursuing leading practices and ensuring that all Health compliance and privacy activities are coordinated with the appropriate leaders.

In addition, Mr. Skillens provides health care research compliance support for UC San Diego Health Sciences and is responsible for administering the health system's policy and procedure process. He has more than 30 years of compliance, audit and risk management experience working with diverse senior leadership, physicians and boards, bringing to this position a demonstrated commitment to compliance and collaboration.

About Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando is a corporate and intellectual property transactions partner in Sheppard Mullin's San Diego (Del Mar) office. He is Co-Team Leader of the firm's Technology Transactions Team, and a member of the Life Sciences and Digital Health teams. He founded a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business prior to attending law school, and worked at a publicly-traded biotechnology company on an in-house secondment, and uses that experience in bringing a practical, business-oriented approach to his engagements.

For over 20 years, Michael has been assisting innovators, cutting-edge technology companies and other organizations develop, acquire, sell, and commercialize intellectual property assets, including technology licensing, commercial agreements, strategic partnerships, research, development and collaboration contracts, manufacturing and supply arrangements, outsourcing, and corporate transactions.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive new episodes delivered straight to your podcast player every month.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and

Review this show on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

This podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not to be construed as legal advice specific to your circumstances. If you need help with any legal matter, be sure to consult with an attorney regarding your specific needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.