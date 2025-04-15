Great Flight Entrusted By Jackson Health Systems To Provide Organ Donation Transportation Services

We are proud to announce that our client, Great Flight, Inc., has entered into a contract with Jackson Health System and the Miami-Dade County Public Health Trust to provide critical organ air transportation services.

What is Critical Organ Air Transportation Service

Critical organ air transportation services are crucial for ensuring the viability of organs used in transplants, as organs such as hearts, lungs, and livers have extremely limited viability windows, ranging from 4 to 12 hours. These services involve the rapid movement of organs from donor hospitals to recipient facilities, often using helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft for speed and efficiency. Specialized equipment maintains optimal conditions, such as temperature and oxygenation, during transit to prevent ischemic damage. Coordination among medical teams, transport specialists, and logistics systems ensures timely delivery while minimizing delays that could jeopardize transplant success.

Air transport is particularly crucial for covering long distances quickly, reducing cold ischemia time, which directly impacts patient outcomes. Advanced technologies, including real-time tracking and preservation systems, enhance the process by maintaining organ integrity and enabling precise logistical coordination. Whether transporting organs alone or alongside medical teams for procurement, these services operate under strict time constraints to save lives by delivering organs in optimal condition for transplantation.

Great Flight

In the healthcare sector, timely and efficient transportation can be a matter of life and death. Great Flight offers specialized services to ensure that patients and medical equipment can travel safely and swiftly. Chartering services are designed for healthcare providers requiring urgent patient transfers or the transportation of medical equipment. Whether it's a scheduled flight for a routine procedure or an emergency transport, Great Flight is equipped to handle the critical demands of healthcare travel. Great Flight delivers the gift of life through precision organ transport, connecting donors and recipients with unparalleled speed and care. In addition to supporting one of the nation's premier transplant programs, Great Flight provides on-demand jet charter services to public sector agencies, including missions for law enforcement, emergency response, and government officials requiring rapid and secure transport.

Jackson Health System

Jackson Memorial Hospital, originally known as Miami City Hospital, was established on June 25, 1918, during the height of a deadly influenza epidemic. Starting as a modest 13-bed facility, it was spearheaded by Dr. James M. Jackson. Over the years, it expanded into one of the largest public healthcare systems in the United States.

Today, Jackson Memorial Hospital is a cornerstone of Miami's healthcare system and a hub for medical innovation. It serves as both a public hospital for underserved populations and a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. With over 1,550 licensed beds and specialized centers like the Ryder Trauma Center and Miami Transplant Institute, it provides cutting-edge care across various disciplines. The hospital has also played a pivotal role in advancing pediatric care through facilities such as Holtz Children's Hospital. Despite facing financial challenges and natural disasters over its history, Jackson Memorial remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality care to all residents of Miami-Dade County, regardless of their ability to pay.

