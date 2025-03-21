ARTICLE
21 March 2025

Health Privacy In 2025 And Beyond

Data Protection law in the united States has evolved rapidly over the past few years. The changes relating to health privacy have been particularly noteworthy.
Data Protection law in the united States has evolved rapidly over the past few years. The changes relating to health privacy have been particularly noteworthy. Gone are the days where companies only needed to worry about whether they fall under the purview of HIPAA. Now, almost all health data (as well as data that could potentially be associated with health data) is subject to laws on privacy or generally applicable consumer protection laws that are applied to privacy.

Originally published by American Bar Association on 13 March 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

