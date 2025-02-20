Preparing For Change: New CMS Survey Guidance Effective March 24, 2025 (Video)

self

CMS has implemented significant revisions to its long-term care survey guidelines, which take effect on March 24, 2025. The changes address a wide range of areas including admission agreements, medication management, infection control, payroll-based journal reporting, health equity, transfer and discharge processes, and MDS coding. Join us for a discussion of the most important changes that will impact your facility.

Presented By

Mary Gracey-White, Director, Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association Lourdes Martinez, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Greg Smith, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

