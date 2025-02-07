2025 Annual Report: Medicaid In Montana

The 2025 Medicaid in Montana report is an annual report commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation and produced by Manatt Health in partnership with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Montana Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids Plus (Medicaid) is Montana's health benefits program that provides low- or no-cost insurance to eligible children, pregnant and postpartum women, people with disabilities, and adults with low income.

In 2016, Montana expanded Medicaid to cover adults ages 18-64 with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level* through the bipartisan Health and Economic Livelihood Partnerships Act (HELP Act). This coverage will end unless reauthorized during the 2025 Legislative Session.

Manatt's report assesses the performance of Medicaid expansion with a focus on its impact on the health care system, state budget, and health outcomes. The analysis aims to provide information that helps Montanans and those responsible for health policy decisions understand and reach well-informed decisions on the program. The findings in this report are based on an analysis of Medicaid claims data, economic data, and national health care research.

Sample findings include:

Click here to read the full report.

*Income limit does not include a disregard equal to five percentage points of the federal poverty level applied to the highest income limit for the group.

