28 January 2025

CMS Announces Additional Drugs Selected For 2027 IRA Medicare Drug Price Negotiation

On January 17, CMS announced the selection of 15 Medicare Part D drugs for the second cycle of negotiations—initial price applicability (IPAY) 2027.
Erin Estey Hertzog and Ross Margulies

On January 17, CMS announced the selection of 15 Medicare Part D drugs for the second cycle of negotiations—initial price applicability (IPAY) 2027. Per statute, CMS will engage in "negotiations" with the primary manufacturers of these 15 selected drugs over the course of 2025. The maximum fair prices established through this process will become effective on January 1, 2027. The drugs are:

Drug Name Manufacturer Commonly Treated Conditions
Ozempic; Rybelsus; Wegovy Novo Nordisk Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease; Obesity/oversight and cardiovascular disease
Trelegy Ellipta GSK Asthma; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Xtandi Astellas/Pfizer Prostate cancer
Pomalyst Bristol Myers Squibb Kaposi sarcoma; Multiple myeloma
Ibrance Pfizer Breast cancer
Ofec Boehringer Ingelheim Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Linzess AbbVie Chronic idiopathic constipation; Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
Calquence AstraZeneca Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma; Mantle cell lymphoma
Austedo; Austedo XR Teva Pharmaceuticals Chorea in Huntington's disease; Tardive dyskinesia
Breo Ellipta GSK Asthma; COPD
Tradjenta Boehringer Ingelheim Type 2 diabetes
Xifaxan Salix Pharmaceuticals Hepatic encephalopathy; Irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea
Vraylar AbbVie Bipolar I disorder; Major depressive disorder; Schizophrenia
Janumet; Janumet XR Merck Type 2 diabetes
Otezla Amgen Oral ulcers in Behçet's Disease; Plaque psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis

Source: CMS. "Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for IPAY 2027." Link.

Notably, the selection process did not take manufacturer rebates into account, so the actual net costs to the Medicare program for the selected drugs are less than the gross costs CMS used to create the list. According to CMS, "these selected drugs accounted for about $41 billion in total gross covered prescription drug costs under Medicare Part D, or about 14%, between November 2023 and October 2024. When combined with the total gross covered prescription drug costs under Medicare Part D of the 10 drugs selected for the first cycle of negotiations over that same time period, this represents over a third of total gross covered prescription drug costs under Medicare Part D."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

