Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: NEA To Acquire NeueHealth For $1.3 Billion

An affiliate of New Enterprise Associates (NEA) will acquire NeueHealth for approximately $1.3 billion, according to a news release.

NeueHealth (NYSE: NEUE), founded in 2015 and based in Doral, Florida, operates clinics under the brand names of Centrum Health, AssociatesMD and Premier Medical Associates. The company also provides a suite of technology and services to independent providers and medical groups.

NEA, founded in 1977 and based in Menlo Park, California, specializes in investments in venture growth equity at all stages. The firm has wide flexibility on investment size, primarily targeting healthcare and technology companies.

Upon completion of the transaction, NeueHealth will become a privately held company.

