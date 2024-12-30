DC AG's Settlement Part Of Latest Efforts To Snuff Out Flavored Tobacco And Nicotine Sales

California Votes "Yes" On Proposition 31 Banning The Retail Sale Non-Tobacco Flavored Tobacco Products; Keller And Heckman Files Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Case Challenging Los Angeles County Flavor Ban

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

District of Columbia AG Brian Schwalb has settled with Swedish Match North America LLC (SMNA) to resolve an investigation into allegations that the company...

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept