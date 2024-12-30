DC AG's Settlement Part Of Latest Efforts To Snuff Out Flavored Tobacco And Nicotine Sales

- District of Columbia AG Brian Schwalb has settled with Swedish Match North America LLC (SMNA) to resolve an investigation into allegations that the company facilitated the sale of Zyn flavored nicotine pouches in violation of the District's ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products and other consumer protection laws.
- In the settlement agreement, SMNA allegedly facilitated the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored Zyn products, to District consumers through retailers and its online shop after the District's ban went into effect.
- Under the terms of the settlement agreement, SMNA will pay $1.2 million in monetary relief, is prohibited from future sales of flavored tobacco or nicotine products in the District, and must monitor and send compliance reminders to its distributors and retailers as well as report violations to the AG's office.
- State AGs have taken other actions to stop the sale of flavored tobacco products, including a bill co-sponsored by California AG Rob Bonta to implement a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in the state, and an amicus brief by a group of 20 Democratic AGs urging the Supreme Court to reverse a Fifth Circuit opinionthat set aside the FDA's denials of applications to market and sell flavored vape products across state lines.
