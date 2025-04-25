The structure of the Decree is the following:

This draft underwent a public consultation phase in October 2024 and is currently under review by the Ministry's Legal Department to determine the necessity of an international public consultation.

The Colombian government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, has introduced a draft decree aimed at regulating the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) in food products intended for human consumption.

Draft Regulation on the Use of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Food Products