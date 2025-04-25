|
Draft Regulation on the Use of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Food
Products
The Colombian government, through the Ministry of Health and
Social Protection, has introduced a draft decree aimed at
regulating the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) in food products intended
for human consumption.
This draft underwent a public consultation phase in October 2024
and is currently under review by the Ministry's Legal
Department to determine the necessity of an international public
consultation.
The structure of the Decree is the following:
|
🧾 OBJECT AND SCOPE
- The Decree establishes sanitary
requirements for food products
containing Cannabidiol (CBD) intended
for human consumption.
- It applies to all natural or legal
persons involved in any stage of the
food supply chain (manufacturing, distribution,
export, etc.), as well as to the health inspection and
oversight authorities.
🚫 KEY PROHIBITIONS
- The use of CBD is prohibited in the
following:
- Food products containing caffeine.
- Foods for special medical purposes
(FSMPs).
- Energy drinks.
- Alcoholic beverages.
- Products appealing to minors.
- Advertising may not include
claims about nutritional or health
benefits.
- Synthetic cannabinoids are strictly
prohibited as ingredients.
- Sales to
minors, pregnant or
breastfeeding women are not permitted.
🧪 COMPOSITION AND QUALITY
REQUIREMENTS
- CBD origin: Must be
from non-psychoactive
sources with <1% THC.
- Concentration limit: Max 1 mg of
CBD per 100g/ml of food or beverage.
- Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP): Required,
including traceability, batch
testing, and full compliance with GMP standards.
- Residues and microbiological criteria: Must
comply with current technical
regulations.
📦 PACKAGING AND LABELLING
- Labelling must comply with existing
regulations, including:
- No use of images of people, children,
or humanized figures of animals, plants,
or objects.
- Declaration of CBD and THC content, or
inclusion of a QR code linking to a
downloadable certificate of analysis.
- Mandatory warning statements:
1. Contains CBD; do not
consume with alcoholic beverages.
2. Prohibited for
minors.
3. Prohibited for pregnant
or breastfeeding women.
4. Not recommended for
immunocompromised individuals.
5. Do not consume if taking
medication; consult your physician.
📢 ADVERTISING 🔥
✅ Permitted:
- Images of authorized parts of the
plant may be used.
- All advertising must:
- Include the mandatory warnings,
presented clearly, legibly, visibly, and, if
applicable, audibly.
- Display warnings in a horizontal
format.
- Be aligned with public health and safety
objectives.
❌ Prohibited:
- Use of misleading language or
imagery regarding the product's nature, origin,
composition, or quality.
- Claims of medicinal, preventive, curative,
therapeutic, or nutritional properties.
- Offensive content or content that
undermines cultural
values, race, sex,
religion, or human dignity.
- Use of images or illustrations
of children, adolescents,
or humanized figures.
- Suggesting that consumption leads
to success (e.g., academic,
professional, athletic) or special
abilities.
⚠️ Liability:
- All natural or legal persons engaged in advertising will be
held liable for compliance with these
provisions.
🛃 REGISTRATION, EXPORT, SURVEILLANCE AND
SANCTIONS
- Sanitary
registration is mandatory.
- Inspection and control duties rest
with INVIMA and territorial
health authorities.
- A technical opinion is required
prior to market entry.
- Laboratory testing is required to verify
compliance.
📅 ENTRY INTO FORCE
- The resolution will enter into force three (3)
months after its publication.