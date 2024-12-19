Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: 3 Boomerang Invests In Enjoin

3 Boomerang Capital has announced a majority growth investment in Enjoin.

Enjoin, founded in 1988 and based in Collierville, Tennessee, provides clinical documentation integrity solutions for hospitals and health systems.

3 Boomerang, based in Greenwich, Conn., invests in lower middle market healthcare companies in North America and Western Europe. Founded in 2023, the firm focuses on biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. 3 Boomerang has a flexible investment structure and targets companies with EBITDA of $4 million to $14 million.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

