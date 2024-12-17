Transforming PBM Contracting: The Wiley Approach (Podcast)

In this episode of Wiley's Health Care Contracting Chronicles, hosts Jordan Ross and Brooke DeLoatch share how Wiley's innovative PBM contracting process helps health plans achieve better pricing, transparency, and efficiency. They outline the five key stages of the Wiley Competitive Contracting process, explain why early legal involvement is a game-changer, and discuss how this method drives meaningful negotiations. Tune in for actionable insights into mastering PBM contracts in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.