3 December 2024

FDA Issues RFI On PFAS In Seafood

Nathan A. Brown and Oluwaremilekun O. Mehner
On November 19, 2024, FDA issued a request for information (RFI) on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in seafood. Specifically, the agency is seeking scientific data and information from the seafood industry and other stakeholders and experts (e.g., academia, state and other federal agencies), on PFAS concentrations in seafood, the surrounding environment and processing water. The agency is also looking for mitigation strategies for reducing exposure to PFAS in seafood.

To estimate dietary exposure to PFAS, FDA has been collecting samples and testing for PFAS in the general food supply since 2019. However, data on PFAS in seafood has been limited even though initial testing indicates that seafood may be at higher risk for environmental PFAS contamination compared to other food types.

This information request is part of the agency's ongoing efforts to increase its understanding of potential PFAS exposure from seafood and reduce dietary exposure to PFAS that may pose health risks.

Comments regarding the RFI are due by February 18, 2025.

Nathan A. Brown
Oluwaremilekun O. Mehner
