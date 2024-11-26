Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Shore Recapitalized Point C

Shore Capital Partners has announced the recapitalization of Point C.

Point C, founded in 2020 and based in Chicago, is a third-party administrator of medical benefits, cost containment and other administrative services for self-insured employers.

Shore Capital, based in Chicago, pursues investments in the lower middle market in healthcare and several other industries. Founded in 2009, the firm pursues control equity investments in the healthcare services, products and distribution markets through a range of investment amounts. Within healthcare, Shore seeks to invest in the provider services and non-reimbursement industries.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

