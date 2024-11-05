Health Care Beat Episode 46 – The Impact Of Global Business Immigration And Mobility On Health Care, Life Sciences, And Pharmaceuticals – Part 2: Pascal Descargues, PhD, Genoskin (Podcast)

self

Health Care Beat · The Impact of Global Business Immigration and Mobility on Health Care, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceuticals – Part 2: Pascal Descargues, PhD, Genoskin

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care group. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: Soundcloud | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Health Care Beat Episode 46 – The Impact of Global Business Immigration and Mobility on Health Care, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceuticals – Part 2: Pascal Descargues, PhD, Genoskin

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we continue our multi-part series in collaboration with Seyfarth's Global Immigration practice. Daniela Mayer, Counsel in the firm's Boston office, rejoins co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese, along with Pascal Descargues, Founder and CEO of Genoskin, who makes his first appearance on the podcast. Pascal highlights Genoskin's transformative impact on the biotechnology space, focusing on how its innovative approaches advance clinical research and product development. He also explains how business immigration has played an important role in shaping the company's strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.