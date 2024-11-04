Life Sciences Roundup: Top Insights From Q2 – Q3

Life sciences companies face mounting litigation over patents, products, and pricing practices. Successfully navigating these matters requires expertise from qualified experts and an expert agency focused on arising litigation trends. Check out our insights.

WIT anticipates future litigation trends in emerging areas of life sciences and builds diverse teams of testifying experts who can best inform and advise our clients. We take a proactive approach to deliver insight from leading experts across the pharmaceutical, healthcare technology, and medical device industries, and we regularly work on bet-the-company litigation.

ICYMI, here are some of our top insights in life sciences from this year.

Expert Q&As

A Surgical Robotics Expert Offers Insights on Innovation Impacting the Medical Device Industry

As robotic systems become more sophisticated and integrated into medical practices, new legal challenges are beginning to arise. We asked an accomplished engineer and WIT robotics expert to evaluate the healthcare technology sector concerning ongoing trends, impactful innovations, and litigation challenges. Read what he had to say.

A Biotechnology Expert Assesses the Life Sciences Landscape

Major shifts in the life sciences sector accelerate growth that increases both competition and legal challenges. We asked an accomplished academic and WIT biotechnology expert to evaluate the industry with respect to ongoing trends, impactful innovations, and litigation challenges. Read what she says about the industry's ongoing developments.

Industry Reports

A National Study of Community Attitudes Toward Pharmaceutical Companies

WIT commissioned the DOAR Research Center to conduct a national study of community attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies and several issues suspected of creating bias. Learn more about their findings.

Hatch-Waxman Spotlight: Senior Judge Richard Andrews

In this report, WIT provides a comprehensive analysis of Senior Judge Richard Andrews' activity at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware since his appointment in November 2011. Learn more about our findings.

Case Studies

Cardiovascular Expert Needed for Medical Device Dispute

A global healthcare company sued a medical tech firm for allegedly infringing on its patents for a heart treatment device, sparking a legal battle over patent validity and protection. The defendant turned to WIT for an expert in cardiothoracic surgery and implantable cardiac devices. Read the case study.

Pharmaceutical Experts Needed for ANDA Dispute Concerning Cancer Drugs

The defendant approached WIT to provide two pharmaceutical experts with advanced knowledge in drug composition, albumin-paclitaxel binding, and nanoparticle delivery. Read the case study.

