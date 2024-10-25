FDA Announces New Director Of The Center For Devices And Radiological Health

Dr. Michelle Tarver is a visionary public health executive, board-certified in ophthalmology with a doctorate in epidemiology, who serves as the Director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). She has spent more than 15 years as a medical device regulator, driving strategic initiatives, conducting clinical research and changing organizational culture. Dr. Tarver has held various leadership positions while at the FDA, including the Deputy Director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation, and the Program Director of Patient Science and Engagement. Over the course of her career, she has conducted laboratory-based and epidemiological studies, clinical trials and surveys to capture patient preferences, as well as developed registries and patient-reported outcome measures. Dr. Tarver has extensive policy experience in crafting regulations, guidances and conducting premarket and postmarket reviews. She most recently served as the Deputy Center Director for Transformation, steering the development, implementation and direction of CDRH's transformative projects and strategic initiatives. Under her leadership, CDRH has launched efforts to amplify the perspectives of people living with medical conditions, foster collaboration across the health care ecosystem and stimulate creative evidence generation pathways.

Dr. Tarver received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Spelman College in Atlanta and completed the M.D./Ph.D. program at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

