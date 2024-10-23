Trending In Telehealth: October 7 – 14, 2024

Trending in Telehealth highlights state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies, pharmacists, and technology companies that deliver and facilitate the delivery of virtual care.

Trending in the past week:

Speech language pathology

Mental health and substance use disorder treatment

A CLOSER LOOK

Proposed Legislation & Rulemaking:

Illinois introduced to amend its insurance code to require coverage for speech therapy services that a treating provider deems medically appropriate as treatment for stuttering, regardless of whether the services are provided in person or via telehealth, as of January 1, 2026. Coverage would include the use of any communication technology, applications, or platforms that comply with the applicable privacy provisions of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance proposed a rule regarding the provision of medication therapy management services by pharmacists under the district's Medicaid program, in accordance with the requirements of 29 DCMR § 910, which establishes the department's standards for the provision of telemedicine services. The services, which are aimed at optimizing therapeutic outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries, are limited to one initial visit and three follow-up visits per calendar year and may be provided in person or via telehealth.

Finalized Legislation & Rulemaking:

Alaska enacted HB 126, which authorizes associate counselors to provide certain services via telehealth. The legislation also extends certain immunity protections to providers who volunteer to provide services without pay through a medical clinic, medical facility, nonprofit facility, temporary emergency site, or other governmental facility, if acting within the scope of their responsibilities in such organization.

Pennsylvania's upper house passed HB 2268, which, if signed by the governor, will mandate insurance coverage of rehabilitative speech therapy treatments for individuals with childhood stuttering and neurological stuttering.

Why it matters:

States are increasingly relying on telehealth to expand access to speech-language pathology services. Pennsylvania and Illinois took steps this week to expand access to such services, particularly for treatments involving stuttering therapy.

Pennsylvania and Illinois took steps this week to expand access to such services, particularly for treatments involving stuttering therapy. States continue to use telehealth as a means to address mental health and substance use disorders. Last week, Mississippi enacted a final rule to allow community service providers to perform substance use assessments either in person or via telehealth. Continuing this trend, this week Illinois expanded insurance coverage for behavioral health benefits with the goal of enhancing equity in mental health and substance use treatment. We expect to see a continued uptick in this activity going forward.

