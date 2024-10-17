ARTICLE
17 October 2024

Teva And MAbxience Add Additional Oncology Biosimilar Candidate, Expanding Strategic Partnership

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
On October 3, 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals and mAbxience, a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group, announced a new global licensing agreement for the development of an anti PD-1 oncology biosimilar candidate, further strengthening the pair's alliance announced earlier in April of this year. For mAbxience, "this second collaboration is a testament to the strength of our partnership [with Teva]" that "reinforces our commitment to making high-quality biosimilars accessible and improving healthcare outcomes on a global scale," according to CEO Jurgen an Broeck.

Under the terms of this agreement, mAbxience will lead the development and production of the PD-1 oncology biosimilar, utilizing its "state-of-the-art, cGMP compliant facilities in Spain and Argentina." Teva will manage regulatory approvals and oversee commercialization in the designated markets, leading the charge on patient access.

The licensing agreement includes exclusive rights for multiple markets, including Europe and the United States, and aligns with mAbxience's strategy for global expansion. For Teva, the collaboration reflects advancement of its Pivot to Growth strategy by adding a new biosimilar to the company's portfolio, through focused partnerships and business development efforts. According to Dr. Angus Grant, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Teva, "[t]his collaboration with mAbxience reflects Teva's ideal strategic partnership model to optimize development costs, apply our regulatory expertise and leverage our extensive commercial capabilities to bring new treatment options to people living with serious medical conditions."

