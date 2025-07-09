Land Of Milk And ... Cheese!

This week, the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI) released their monthly Dairy Market Report, and, although mixed, the news for the dairy sector continues to be strong in 2025. Domestic demand for nutritious dairy products continues to increase over last year at this time, with yogurt, butter, cheese, and dry skim milk leading the way. Cheddar cheese production was up nearly 10% amid a stabilized and growing milk supply. Cow numbers are growing at the fastest pace since the early 2020s, as are milk components.

It seems the industry is meeting the moment, given substantial recent expansions in milk processing capacity.

"New US cheese processing capacity is drawing heavily on the growing milk supply..." www.nmpf.org/...

